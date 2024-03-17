What Travis Kelce Said About His 'Amazing' and 'Exotic' Sydney Zoo Date With GF Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce can't get enough of his romantic trip to Australia; he has been raving about his 'amazing date' with Taylor Swift at the Sydney Zoo. The NFL star recently detailed his exotic experience on a new episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. Calling his Grammy-winning girlfriend the 'best possible' thing, he said, “The kangaroos were pretty sweet. I got to see a red panda up close and personal.”

As per Page Six, the Kansas City Chiefs player compared the 'sweet' red pandas to a 'friendly raccoon' and said he especially loved their company. “One of my favorite things is the zookeeper, the one showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go in and see the panda in, like, the panda area, and they’re like, ‘All right, make sure that door’s closed, and when you get outta here quickly, close this one because they are escape artists,’ and I was like, ‘This thing just got so many brownie points from me, dude!'” he recalled. During the episode, Kelce acknowledged that although he enjoyed many of the animals, there were those for which he was grateful, but they did not reside in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I saw a crocodile, which is f–king way bigger than an alligator,” he said before adding, “Thank God” they are not prominent in the United States." He also recalled how he got the chance to see two elephants from Africa, a tiger 'sitting outside a treehouse' and a lion 'up close.' “You see three of them run down from their rock knowing they’re about to get fed, [and when] you see how fast and agile that thing is, dude, it’s over,” he added. “You can tell one was the big, bad one. Like, damn, that’s a bad man right there. Yeah, it was fun. It was a fun one." “[We fed] the eucalyptus leaves to koalas,” he further stated. “They weren’t doing anything. They were just chilling. That’s what koalas do. They just chill.” Additionally, Kelce said it was 'terrifying to be even in the same pen' as the 2,000-pound rhino, which the pair had the opportunity to 'pet.'

“That thing had just got done running down around in the mud. Like, me petting it was like me putting my hand on a plastered wall. That thing was rock-solid, and it was jumping around and stuff. It was real playful,” he shared while describing the rhinos as 'agile.' “Sydney did not disappoint. I’m pretty sure the crowds over there are — well, they’re already rowdy. The Australians are pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time. I like to have a good time,” he said. The tight-end player commented on how 'f–king loud' the audience was and even made a joke about how his girlfriend loves to perform in Australia because of the people there. Kelce concluded by giving a shout-out to the Australian crowd for 'showing up, showing out.'