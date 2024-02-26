Travis Kelce Attends Lavish Bachelor Party in Vegas Club After Meeting Taylor Swift in Australia

Travis Kelce, renowned for his prowess as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently attracted attention once more, this time for his extravagant celebrations in Las Vegas following the team's Super Bowl victory. However, notably absent from the scene was his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift.

After the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their Super Bowl victory, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes fulfilled his pledge to whisk the team away on a celebratory excursion to Las Vegas. According to The U.S. Sun, Kelce, along with Mahomes and their teammates, descended upon LAVO Las Vegas for a raucous 'party brunch' on Saturday. Before immersing himself in the lavish celebrations in Las Vegas, Kelce embarked on a whirlwind journey to Australia to support his girlfriend, Swift, during one of her electrifying performances.

"This is a business trip," Mahomes had declared before the championship game. "I told the guys that if we win I’ll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate." Kelce and Mahomes, the dynamic Super Bowl duo, were spotted at LAVO day club amidst a flurry of celebrations. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the daytime party featured copious amounts of alcohol, including oversized bottles of champagne, pulsating music from a DJ, energetic dancers, and even a replica of the Vince Lombardi trophy sculpted from ice.

In a moment of camaraderie, Marshmello also played Swift's Love Story, prompting Kelce to enthusiastically sing along. Despite the revelry and the presence of numerous female partygoers, Swift was absent from the festivities. That is because while Kelce indulged in the Vegas revelry, Swift was occupied with her ongoing Eras Tour in Australia, leaving her unable to join in the celebration with the Chiefs. Nevertheless, Kelce reciprocated Swift's support during his playoffs by making a trip to Australia to attend one of her concerts.

Circling back, however, inside the dining room of LAVO Las Vegas, the celebratory ambiance reached a fever pitch with oversized party sparklers, Chiefs flags adorning the walls, and vibrant projections commemorating the team's triumph. Kelce, sporting a festive Hawaiian shirt, was captured on video retrieving a magnum-sized bottle of champagne from a lavishly adorned Ace of Spades box, adding to the spectacle of the occasion.

Despite his packed schedule, the three-time Super Bowl champion graciously carved out time to attend another leg of the Eras Tour and show his unwavering support for his girlfriend. He was spotted at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, where he watched Swift's performance from a VIP tent, basking in her stellar stage presence. As a special tribute to Kelce, the Anti Hero hitmaker seized a moment during her concert to once again modify a lyric in her 2022 hit Karma, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," as reported by Page Six.