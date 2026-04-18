What Kristi Noem’s Daughters Do for a Living: Inside the ‘Pressure’ Amid Her Scandalous Political Career

Former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, was removed from her role by President Donald Trump in March, becoming the first Senate-confirmed Cabinet member to leave during Trump’s second term.

Following her ouster, people were curious to know how this would affect the lives of her children — Kassidy Noem Peters, Kennedy Frick, and Booker Noem.

Though not much is known about Booker, his sisters’ lives are more public and their careers could be affected after their mother was ousted from Trump’s team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassidy Noem Peters (@kassidynoem)

Kassidy works as a real estate agent and a development officer, according to her Instagram bio. She also co-hosts the ‘Threads of Wellth’ podcast alongside her sister, Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem’s second daughter, Kennedy, owns a Pilates studio named ‘Studio Seven’. She also completed extra certifications in March to serve her clients better.

She wrote in a Facebook post, “Another certification complete after a fun weekend in Brookings. So excited for what’s to come at Studio Seven!”

Interestingly, Kennedy had also worked for her mother as the former DHS Secretary took over as South Dakota’s Governor in 2018.

Kennedy was given the role after she suffered an injury that forced her to end her college basketball career.

Following this, she completed a political science degree and was appointed as one of Kristi Noem’s transition team members, where she worked as a policy analyst, earning more than $40,000 per year, according to The List.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Frick (@kennedy.frick)

Her salary later increased to $59,000 before she left. She also works as an account executive at TRI Industries apart from teaching Pilates.

In a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Kassidy recounted the early days of her mother’s political career and how it touched every aspect of their lives.

She noted that when Donald Trump appointed Kristi Noem as DHS secretary, there was increased scrutiny toward the Noem family.

Kassidy said during the interview, “I guess I felt like everywhere I went, people just knew me as Kristi’s daughter, which I didn’t think was a bad thing, but it definitely put a pressure on me.”

“That’s normal, I think, to have those days where you wish that life could be completely quiet and normal,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has received plenty of online hate because of her mother’s political career.

There were negative reviews that popped up on her Pilates studio’s Facebook page after her mother was appointed as one of Trump’s cabinet members.

Before her appointment, the reviews were positive, but after 2024, the reviews started becoming negative.

A person claimed that the studio “smells horrible and there are rats here”, while another person chastised Kennedy for her mother’s conduct regarding illegal immigrants.