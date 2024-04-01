Wendy Williams Savage Remarks About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurface Amid Sex-Trafficking Allegations

Wendy Williams never sugar-coated her words and this applied to everyone, including Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The TV talk show host is renowned for her filter-less personality and has been scathingly critical of the music producer throughout her career who is now facing serious allegations of rape, harassment, and sex trafficking.

Amid the accusations, 'Puff Daddy' was spotted shirtless, taking puffs of smoke on the dock of his Miami mansion on Saturday, March 30, 2024, less than a week after his two lavish properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in connection to a lawsuit filed against him for allegedly running a sex-racket.

Williams, who notoriously called Combs "Puffy" throughout her career, said some stinging things about the producer. Since the rapper has been embroiled in the controversy, the 59-year-old's comments resurfaced. The two have not been on good terms and the drama between them began in the 90's, per The Sun.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show first sparked a dispute after the media personality spoke against him on her radio show Hot 97 on multiple occasions. Soon after, she was fired from the show and maintained a "belief" that Combs was behind it. However, it couldn't be proved if he had any hand in William's suspension.

In 2005, during her radio show The Wendy Williams Experience, she hinted, "Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my ass in front of the radio station. Fact!," claiming, "I finished my shift, round up my headphones, put my bag [on] my arm and I see everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk," per US Weekly.

She referred to the girl group Total signed by 'Diddy' Combs record label Bad Boy Records involving the 2019 episode of her talk show and explained she was dating her ex-husband Kevin Hunter at the time. "I find this girl group, jump out of a gypsy cab, to come after me," alleging, "To beat my ass! For what? You know what I said was true. You all were broke and you were living in the projects, and that was that."

Additionally, she also poked fun at his name from time to time. Williams had always referred to Combs as "Puffy" and took a jibe on a 2015 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, "I don't like when people change their names in the middle of our relationship. Like don't tell [to] me call you Diddy, I know you as Puffy, that's it."

Also, in her 2004 book, she further attacked Combs and blamed the music producer "single-handedly tried to ruin" her career. She penned, "The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don't hate him."

The TV personality also had an opinion on his "playboy" and "party-boy" lifestyle. "He'll pick [a woman] and settle down but right now I don't think he will," she said in a 2015 episode of her show. "I think he's leading this playboy lifestyle where he's got these women in his life … where he's got them hypnotized."