Following her divorce from NFL quarterback Tom Brady in 2022, supermodel Gisele Bündchen's personal life has been the subject of media speculation and rumors. However, recent news sheds light on her living arrangements post-divorce, indicating a surprising decision on her part, reports Marca.

While the former couple was still together, they had been in the process of constructing a grand family home in South Florida. However, their separation occurred before the construction could be completed. Despite this, Bündchen has made a rather unexpected choice – she plans to move to Florida and reside there for half of the year while splitting her living arrangements for the other half.

Bündchen would be residing close to her divorced husband, while he stays in the house that was intended to be their love nest. Bündchen has purchased a new property in Florida, ensuring that she remains near her children and maintains a connection with her former partner. Despite the financial challenges both she and Brady faced due to the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Bündchen has managed to secure the funds needed to acquire an expensive new home in Florida. The property costs a whopping $9.1 million with amenities for a luxurious lifestyle for her children.

According to the Wall Street Journal, "An entity tied to a Brazilian supermodel has paid 9.1 million dollars for a home in South Florida. The property sits on about 7.5 acres with a full-size soccer pitch, two equestrian rings, and a sports court."

It has been a year since Bündchen and Brady decided to part ways, and now she is taking steps to establish a structured life for herself and her young children. As a mother of her kids, she has decided to provide them with a stable environment after her separation from their father.

Bündchen's choice to stay in Florida and maintain a cordial relationship with her ex-husband shows how she believes and acts on leading a normal life and creating a loving space for the kids to grow. This choice also reflects her deep emotional attachment to a place that was originally intended to be a shared family home.

As she navigates the post-divorce phase of her life, her decisions regarding her living arrangements emphasize the significance of family and stability during times of substantial change.

The model often shares her updates with her fans over Instagram. In a recent post, she shared her new venture—a cookbook. She wrote, "I am so excited to announce my new cookbook, Nourish! People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle."

