“We Had a Very…Sick Country”—Trump Goes Off-Script with Bizarre Political Rant in Front of the King

During his state banquet speech, Donald Trump deviated significantly from the script and launched a political attack in front of the King, which is a serious violation of procedure. Many may view the U.S. President’s statements that the “Union Jack is ever flown” and “free speech” as political allusions to domestic politics in the United Kingdom.

The U.S. President was making his second state visit to the United Kingdom when he spoke at a lavish state dinner hosted in his honor at Windsor Castle. For the first time since arriving in the United Kingdom, Trump appeared to deviate from his prepared remarks when he addressed the King in public, saying: “We are, as a country, as you know, doing unbelievably well.”

Of course Trump breaking protocol once again walking in front of the king like he did with the queen…..why do these people continue to roll out the red carpet for this uncultured slob pic.twitter.com/eDyu2bzbLP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 17, 2025

The announcement coincides with the disclosure of Trump and Melania’s peculiar sleeping arrangements at Windsor Castle. After that, he attacked Joe Biden, his predecessor, continuing with: “We had a very…sick country one year ago, and today I believe we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world,” reports the Mirror. “In fact, nobody’s even questioning it…but we owe so much of that to you.”

Generally speaking, it is improper for a visiting head of state to make divisive or partisan political statements when speaking at a state dinner, particularly if the monarch is in attendance. The President persisted in making what might be seen as subtle allusions to allegations made by his administration’s members that the United Kingdom is stifling free expression.

“The British Empire laid the foundations of law, liberty, free speech, and individual rights virtually everywhere,” Trump declared. “The Union Jack is ever flown, including in a place called America.” Trump also described Princess Diana as “so radiant and so healthy.”

His remark that the union flag is “Union Jack is ever flown” may have been a jab at the current habit of flags on lampposts that has generated controversy in the UK. He further added: “His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales. Really amazing.”

“We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have unbelievable success in the future. Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, it’s so beautiful. It’s really a great honor, thank you.”

During the royal dinner, their king and queen appeared very uncomfortable and agitated as President Trump began to speak about our ‘freedom of speech’ and our rights of liberty and justice for every patriotic citizen. ❤️🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/FH65ig17Nf — Scott Katsura (@scottkatsura) September 17, 2025

King Charles made a lighthearted reference to nearly getting “married off” to the Nixon family during his speech. Charles was thinking back to 1970, when he was 21 years old and went to supper and a baseball game with Tricia, the daughter of then-President Richard Nixon.

Nixon served as president from 1969 until the Watergate scandal forced him to resign in 1974. King Charles later married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, and Tricia Nixon married Harvard Law student Edward Cox in a White House Rose Garden wedding in 1971.