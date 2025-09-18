Awkward! Trump’s Flirty Remark to Princess Kate Leaves Everyone Cringing

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited England on September 16. This visit marks their second visit since Trump’s return to the White House in 2025.

The couple met the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and other prominent members of the British royal family at Windsor Castle. Amid all the diplomatic discussions that took place during the visit, what quickly stood out was Trump’s behavior with Princess Kate that stole public attention.

Trump and Melania were first greeted by Prince William and Princess Kate on the expansive lawns of Windsor Castle, immediately after Marine One landed. Prince William’s handshake kicked off the formalities, but Trump wasted no time focusing on the princess.

Trump reportedly looked at Kate and said, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful.” His comments grabbed the attention of netizens in no time and people started commenting on how inappropriate his behavior was.

Footage of Trump’s exchange with Princess Kate circulated widely online. While supporters of the president defended his remark as a harmless compliment, critics called it inappropriate and disrespectful.

One person wrote, “He embarrasses us every time he opens his mouth.” Another social media critic offered, “How inappropriate when he was also greeting another woman! You can think it, but in this situation, you don’t say it!! What an embarrassment as usual!”

Social media users continued to talk about the encounter with little sympathy for the president. One individual focused their attention on Kate and mentioned, “So sorry she had to endure this.” Another one did the same but in a rather humorous way, saying, “She probably threw up a bit in her mouth and swallowed it.”

The comments section also included a more sarcastic take: “Did she immediately bleach her hand from his nasty paw grabbing her?” While Trump was criticized for his behavior, netizens believed the Princess of Wales handled herself with grace in the uncomfortable moment.

You know Trump isn’t getting special treatment here don’t you? We tend to do this in Britain when heads of state come on a state visit and meet the royal family. Trump is just another world leader like all the others. pic.twitter.com/xXd0ZYamD0 — James Ridge (@ridgeworks) September 17, 2025

Trump’s hands once again became a topic of discussion on social media. Since his return to the Oval Office earlier this year, online sleuths have speculated about the visible bruising and discoloration often seen on his hands in photographs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed these rumors previously, stating, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day.” His handshake diplomacy was on full display at Windsor, with extensive greetings offered to the royals assembled for the ceremony.

Once the formal introductions were completed, King Charles III, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, welcomed the Trumps and led them through Windsor Castle’s grounds in an elegant carriage procession.

While Trump was received with a lot of grandeur, there was also a sizable measure of protest from local citizens outside the castle. Demonstrators chanted, “Donald Trump’s not welcome here,” and waved signs declaring, “Trump, your politics stink.”

💭🫠 🇬🇧 Trump grossly violated royal etiquette during his meeting with King Charles III 💂 First, he patted the King on the back while visiting Windsor, and then he walked ahead of him alongside a guardsman. pic.twitter.com/67twT5lbwO — Olena Rohoza (@OlenaRohoza) September 17, 2025

Hundreds more gathered in central London, nearly 20 miles from the royal residence, to voice their objections to Trump’s policies and rhetoric. “I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies, and actions toward women and people of color,” local resident Grace Nathew told Associated Press journalists, which showed how local residents feel about Trump.

It now remains to be seen what the President has to say about netizens’ reaction to his behavior in the UK along with the protestors’ clear annoyance at his visit.