Donald Trump Continues Late-Night Rant in UK – Even Jet Lag Couldn’t Slow Him Down

Despite the US President Donald Trump being in UK, the jet lag hasn’t stopped his familiar late-night digital tirades. He is currently 79 years old and he reportedly released a series of posts, which are stated to be furious, on his Truth Social platform, during his state visit to Britain, firing off rants well past midnight local time.

At around 3:30 a.m. London time, Donald Trump reflected on an FBI investigation into slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s group, Turning Point USA. Artic Frost is said to be the code name of the inquiry, and it was first launched in 2022 and involved him along with a total 100 GOP-linked groups or individuals. However, Republicans now state it as being motivated by a political perspective.

Trump, on the contrary, was livid, accusing his predecessor Joe Biden, as well as his administration, of weaponizing federal law enforcement. “Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration,” Trump raged online. “They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business. They Weaponized the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden’s Political Opponents, including ME!”

Chuck Grassley, the Republican Senator, backed up the former President’s fury and called the probe “partisan in nature.” He also alleged that this particular case wasn’t just about Trump, but also circled around a “vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” The reason why Turning Point USA was investigated is still a question; however, Trump’s restless night didn’t stop there.

Trump’s social media binge included everything from political attacks to personal shout-outs. He shared a meme mocking special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was romantically linked to District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor previously leading Trump’s Georgia election interference case.

The meme, set to a Marvin Gaye classic, poked fun at Wade’s hesitations when asked about a getaway with Willis. Willis was tossed off the case in December after a court cited her relationship with Wade as a conflict of interest. Trump later told Fox News the entire saga was “a disgrace to justice” and slammed those involved as “corrupt people” unfit to lead a case.

In between memes, Trump re-posted clips and articles, including his call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him a happy 75th birthday, and Fox News coverage of alleged leftist harassment against Trump aide Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie.

He also resurfaced videos of his U.K. arrival with Melania and boosted no fewer than eight posts from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump also kept hammering at one of his favorite targets, The New York Times. He touted his $15 billion lawsuit against the paper, which he accused of long-running bias.

“The predominant feeling and sentiment is, ‘IT’S ABOUT TIME!’” Trump declared, adding, “The Radical Left Media is working hard to destroy the U.S.A. We are going to stop them at each and every level!!! President DJT.” He didn’t stop there, branding the Times as “one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously hinted at Trump’s nocturnal habits, saying the president barely sleeps. “None of us can keep up with him, we always joke,” she said. “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.” Jet lag or not, Trump’s restless rage-posting shows no signs of slowing.