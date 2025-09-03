“We Can Say It” – Fox News Host Uses Donald Trump as an Excuse to Call Female Coworker an Offensive Nickname on Live TV

A Fox News host conveniently used Donald Trump’s name to call his female colleague by an offensive nickname. On Monday, 47-year-old Jesse Watters explained on The Five program that back in the 90s, he would often run into financial reporter Maria Bartiromo. He called her by her nickname “Money Honey” which she allegedly hates.

New York tabloids gave Bartiromo this moniker as the young woman in her 20s made waves reporting during the bullish market and could “move markets with her Big Board reports,” according to the New York Post. Her crisp wardrobe, hairstyles, and on-point TV look while she was working for CNBC further complemented her nickname.

Look how young Maria Bartiromo and President were!!! I love both of them!

I remember when they used to call Maria “the money honey” at the NYSE! Do you remember?

Because of political correctness, that title didn’t last! I really liked it! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Jhxnme98dN — LynneP (@LynneBP_294) December 15, 2024

Jesse Watters said that he still calls Bartiromo by the same nickname. Fellow Fox News commentator Lisa Kennedy reminded Watters that Bartiromo was “not terribly pleased” when he once called her by that nickname. Watters, however, continued referring to Bartiromo, who is now his colleague, by the same nickname. He even had a bizarre explanation for it.

“We can say it—Trump is in office!” Watters said!

He boasted on Live television, “Maria Bartiromo was there and everybody called her ‘Money Honey.’ Later, we worked together at Fox News. Isn’t that great?”

“I actually work with Money Honey,” he said while referring to Bartiromo, who joined Fox Business in 2014. He added, “And I’ve been working with Money Honey for all these years.”

Lisa Kennedy recalled that when Watters once introduced her to Bartiromo and called her by that nickname, she was “not terribly pleased.”

Watters, however, doesn’t care! He explained that now, when Donald Trump is in office, he can call his colleague by an offensive nickname. After all, Trump himself doesn’t shy away from making sexual remarks about his female colleagues.

Most recently, Trump was seen calling Attorney General Pam Bondi “beautiful” and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard “hot.” The 79-year-old crossed limits when he praised the “face” and “lips” of his 27-year-old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said on camera in August.

People weren’t entirely surprised by Trump’s uncomfortable comments on his female colleagues, knowing that he has a long, ugly history of sexual misconduct.

In May 2023, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and was ordered to pay US$5 million in damages. More than 28 women have accused him of sexual harassment over the years. Trump is also infamously known to have walked into the changing rooms of teenage pageant contestants and seen them without clothes.

Trump reportedly told radio host Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, “I’ll go backstage before a Miss Teen USA show and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything and no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it.”

“You know, I’m inspecting because I want to make sure that everything is good. […] You know, the dresses. ‘Is everyone okay?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?’ And you see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that. But no, I’ve been very good,” Trump further confessed.

“I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone is getting dressed. No man is anywhere… they’re standing there with no clothes… I sort of get away with things like that.” ~ Trump on his Miss Teen Pageants. Fucking depraved pig. pic.twitter.com/FGLhNLrF3p — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 17, 2025

So, when the Host of Fox News, a network known as “right-wing propaganda machine,” uses Trump as an excuse to call his female colleague by a nickname she doesn’t like, we aren’t surprised. Though Bartiromo never expressed her displeasure in public, she reportedly “bristled” at it in private as it allegedly demeaned her work as a reporter.

A Reddit user wrote, “One thing for sure about Trump becoming president is that all the awful people start acting themselves, which personally helps me identify them to stay away from those disgusting humans.”

“On a network that has been riddled with sexual harassment allegations for nearly a decade…,” another pointed out.

“This is really why people love Trump, the permission to feel their old school values of hate, racism, misogyny don’t need to be questioned anymore,” posted another furious user.