War Veteran Files Lawsuit Against ICE and Trump Administration For Unlawful Detention

The federal government is getting sued for unlawfully detaining and harassing a war veteran. George Retes, a Ventura native, got caught in the crossfire between ICE agents and protestors on 10th July, 2025.

According to Fox LA, he was on his way to the office in his Hyundai when he encountered the skirmish. To save himself and to avoid any problems, Retes entered his car, following the agent’s instructions.

That is when the agents used tear gas, making it hard for Retes to breathe. He coughed, gagged, and even let the approaching officers know, “I’m trying to leave.”

However, this was not enough, as the agents broke his car window and dragged him out, without any explanation. He apparently kept telling them that he is a citizen and an Iraq war veteran, but they did not listen.

George Retes was allegedly detained, and when he asked the reason for his capture, officers refused to say anything. Retes revealed he was not allowed to shower, even when he had tear gas and pepper spray on him.

Back in October, DHS only claimed that Retes was being hostile with the ICE agents, and that is why he was arrested for assault.

Retes has contested that claim and decided to file a lawsuit against the very agents who did this to him. His attorneys plan to use a video by Sky Fox to prove his innocence and expose the lies of DHS.

Retes’s attorney Marie Miller stated, “The Fifth Amendment demands due process. Federal officers are not above the Constitution. It is the highest law of the land. US citizens must be able to hold the government accountable when the government deprives them of these basic civil liberties.”

Retes himself came forward to express his feelings about the situation in a press conference. He said, “I served this country and swore an oath to defend the Constitution. I still believe in that oath…I just don’t understand how I would be able to sit here and just continue to let these things happen to not only myself, but other people.”

This is not the first time ICE targeted innocent civilians for no reason. Previously, a man named ChongLy “Scott” Thao was taken from his home in minimal clothing at gunpoint in freezing weather.

When agents realized he was a naturalized US citizen without a criminal record, they let him go, again with no explanation whatsoever.

On top of this, another 76-year-old war veteran got pepper-sprayed on his face when he went to protest. They held him in custody for 10 hours and had his phone taken from him.

This kind of behavior has become the norm with ICE agents under Donald Trump. But more and more victims are coming forward to let the world know about the issue.