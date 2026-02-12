News

ICE Agents Pepper-Spray 76-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Thrice

Published on: February 12, 2026 at 11:28 AM ET

ICE also took the veteran into custody and seized his phone.

ICE agents detained a veteran and took his phone without charges
ICE agents detained a veteran and took his phone without charges (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons@ usicegov)

Reports of ICE manhandling anyone who speaks against it are making headlines again. ICE has been in the news in recent weeks for its harsh, often cruel conduct, and a recent case is proving that point again.

Gust Johnson, a 76-year-old Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran, became the latest victim when he went to protest the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. At the time, Johnson had no idea that Pretti worked at the same facility where Johnson went for healthcare.

He later mentioned, “He could have been a janitor from Timbuktu. It makes no difference…I was extremely angry, and I wanted to let them know I was angry.”

While at the scene, Johnson started shouting at the federal agents, who then sprayed him in the face. This did not stop Johnson, who resumed yelling and got sprayed two more times.

After this, he was tackled by three agents who kept him on the ground, handcuffed him, and then took him to Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. This has been the place used for the ongoing  Operation Metro Surge by Donald Trump.

Here, Johnson was kept in custody for 10 hours and had his phone confiscated. As reported by the Minnesota Reformer, they told him his phone “… would be staying at [Whipple ] as part of their investigation into him assaulting a federal agent.”

Johnson replied, “I didn’t assault an officer. I got assaulted by three officers,” but that didn’t help.

An immigration attorney, Jennifer Scarborough, has pointed out how this is not the extent of ICE’s misconduct. According to her, they have also been “stealing people’s documents as another form of cruelty.”

Not just this, recently, ICE also dragged a man identified as ChongLy “Scott” Thao out of his home at gunpoint without a warrant. When they found out he was a naturalized U.S. citizen with no criminal record, they let him go.

The agents provided no clear explanation of the behavior, nor did they apologize for doing something like this. To defend this act, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Thao “matched the description of the wanted individual.”

Thao and his family have said, “Neither they nor the property’s owner [is] listed in the Minnesota sex offender registry.”

Cases like these are making people worried and also led to a massive outcry against the Trump administration.

