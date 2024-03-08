Vivek Ramaswamy Suggests He Won’t Be Spending Any Money To Help Trump’s Struggling Campaign

Vivek Ramaswamy had an awkward, evasive response in an interview when asked if he would be willing to write a check to former president Donald Trump in support of his campaign.

Hours after withdrawing from the presidential race, the biotech billionaire threw his support behind Trump, who is now the front-runner. However, it seems that support has a hard limit. When asked if he would be prepared to provide financial help to Trump's campaign, the former 2024 presidential contender said he would continue to work and help the guy he backed, but he remained evasive on the money, per Raw Story.

As his campaign struggles financially, Trump allegedly met this weekend with billionaire Elon Musk and other GOP supporters, Fox News host Neil Cavuto told Ramaswamy during his interview on Your World. “You’re a very successful businessman—a biotech entrepreneur—and you’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re told that Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk for some support,” Cavuto said, per The Daily Beast.

“ I don’t know if that’s true or not. Elon Musk made it clear that he’s not giving to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump. I’m just wondering if he were to go to you and say, ‘All right, can you loan my campaign some money?’ What would you say?”

Doesn’t Vivek know that everyone should ruin their lives and fortunes to support Trump? pic.twitter.com/DFlmwPaWQ1 — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) March 7, 2024

Ramaswamy — the businessman who ran on a platform of doing away with "wokeness" and cutting back on the size of the federal government — attempted to sidestep the issue by implying that Trump is self-sufficient. “So look, Donald Trump is not in need of anybody else’s help or anything else. He’s in the poll position to do this well,” he claimed.

Trump is currently liable for nearly $500 million in civil penalties for bank fraud and defamation. As Cavuto brought up the reality that Trump's campaign was truly bankrupt, Ramaswamy remarked, “The beauty of this is you have grassroots supporters,” he argued.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

“That’s actually been the character of the America First movement. It isn’t a movement of just big check writers, as it is for much of the Democratic Party and the establishment wing of the Republican Party. Say no to the politics of yesterday. Say no to the puppetry. The beauty of that America First movement, including what propelled Donald Trump and the America First movement forward, was a bottom-up uprising.”

Cavuto continued pressing Ramaswamy about whether he would personally provide financial assistance, and his response seemed to suggest that funds are not currently in his plans. “I’m going to be a vocal supporter, Neil,” he said. “And, you know, each of us has a lot of businessmen on the sidelines. I’m focused on the front lines, and some of us have chosen to get in the arena, and that’s where I’m playing.”

Vivek is definitely the odds-on favorite to be vice president for Trump. When will we get the announcement? pic.twitter.com/I4HoWnotnB — Scott Smialkowski (@ScottSmialkowsk) February 28, 2024

Based on documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission in January, Trump's campaign is struggling financially because the campaign allegedly spent almost $30 million from his "grassroots supporters" and on his lawyers rather than his campaign, per HuffPost.