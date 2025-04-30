Virginia Giuffre’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Bombshell Revelations About Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Ghislaine Maxwell—“She Didn’t Want to Go Back There”

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent Jeffrey Epstein accusers, died by suicide on April 25 at the age of 41. Her passing came as a surprise to many, as the woman had been actively focusing on getting justice for herself and other victims of the infamous sexual predator.

Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to traffic minors and s—x trafficking. With his death, much of the evidence of his case was never made public, leaving many unanswered questions about his crimes.

So far, only his associate at that time, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been held accountable as an accomplice to Jeffrey. She has been found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to commit choate felonies, one count of s—x trafficking of a minor, and one count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. However, Virginia was focused on holding other high-profile figures accountable for their involvement in Epstein’s heinous crimes.

Giuffre repeatedly claimed that she was trafficked by the notorious predator as a teenager and then was forced into shocking encounters with many elites, including Prince Andrew, which the royal denied.

Her bombshell interviews and legal battles exposed the dark side of the trafficking network created by Jeffrey Epstein and participated by many high-profile individuals. In September 2015, she filed a defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, which was ultimately settled in June 2017. According to reports, Virginia was paid “millions” by the Epstein associate to resolve the matter.

However, because of her courage to speak up, she continued facing many threats.

Just a few weeks before taking her own life, she claimed on social media that a speeding school bus tried to run her. Although she survived the crash, she developed kidney failure, with the doctors giving her “four days to live.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Roberts (@virginiarobertsrising11)

Now, after her death, Tony Figueroa, who was Virginia’s boyfriend in the early 2000s, has broken his silence. His bombshell testimony revealed many hidden details of her “fearful” time in the Epstein circle, which she kept behind closed doors for years.

“Like, she did not want to go back there. And we were trying to just work without needing his money, you know,” Figueroa said, recalling the time Giuffre was “working” for Epstein. He then detailed how she wasn’t “just a masseuse” for the predator and his accomplice, Maxwell.



“Like I said, they would all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try to find them to bring back for Jeffrey. And then she told me about how, like I said, she and Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey were all intimate together on multiple occasions.”

Another alleges that Epstein, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell “went to clubs to pick up girls and try to find them to get Jeffrey back.” The document is part of the testimony of Tony Figueroa, Epstein and Maxwell’s driver. pic.twitter.com/r8fHRa5D7E — Millitary Nerd (@MilitaryNerdd) January 6, 2024

Figueroa further delved into Virginia’s “experimental” encounters with the pair: “I remember her talking about, like, strap-ons and stuff like that. But, I mean, like I said, all the details are not really that clear. But I remember her talking about, like, how they would always be using and stuff like that.”

He was then asked about her confession, which she felt “forced.” “Just the way she was talking to me. Like, she just sounded scared,” said Tony.

In her secret diary, Virginia Giuffre also left details of how she was s—y abused by Prince Andrew, now 65. She detailed that the encounter happened when Epstein “sent her out” to recruit minor girls on a trip to Europe. In her handwritten entries, Giuffre gave a visual description of how they slept together at Maxwell’s London townhouse and the royal was allegedly “obsessed with her feet.”

perverted royal foot-licking fetishist Prince Andrew better be sweating now! https://t.co/WfkPbGrPRD pic.twitter.com/CvqHvmVKp9 — cool man 🜂 (@coolpatiens) August 7, 2020

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels,” her family said in a statement after the 41-year-old lost her life to suicide.