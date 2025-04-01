Netizens Blame Clintons as Jeffrey Epstein’s Victim Meets With Deadly Accident

Jeffrey Epstein died with many unanswered questions about his crimes. The notorious sexual predator was awaiting trial on charges of s—x trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors when he passed away back in 2019. With his suspicious death before the highly anticipated trial, much of the evidence of his case was never released publicly.

So far, only one person has faced legal action for being an accomplice to his crimes, and that is Ghislaine Maxwell, his associate at that time. She has been found guilty of one count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, one count of s—x trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy to commit choate felonies.

But the biggest question remains: Who was Ghislaine trafficking the minors to? Was it just Epstein, or were there more notable figures? Many of his high-profile friends and acquaintances’ names have been brought up, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. One of Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims, Virginia Giuffre, has been actively working to hold him and the others involved accountable for their heinous crimes.

She has been part of many bombshell media interviews and documentaries detailing how she was trafficked by the sexual predator to Prince Andrew when she was a minor. And maybe, because of her courage to expose the truth, Giuffre is now dealing with a life-threatening situation. On her Instagram, the Epstein victim shared a heart-breaking post that caught the internet’s attention, leading to many conspiracy theories.

Virginia shared a photo of her bruised face with the caption, “his year has been the worst start to a new year. but I won’t bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, and they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

Following her shocking post, many well-wishers prayed for her recovery, but most tried to figure out if it was an attempted assassination. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Very convenient. Virginia is clearly being silenced. No random person gets hit by a speeding bus.”

Another wrote, “Was Hillary Clinton driving the bus?” referring to Bill Clinton’s friendship with Jeffry Epstein. One person lashed out, “This woman was trafficked by elites, abused as a teen, and now conveniently hit by a bus days before death. Enough is enough, people need to be in JAIL. The fact that none of these monsters have faced justice is proof the system is rigged for the powerful.”

Amid the chaos, many have demanded that Donald Trump‘s administration should have a look at it. Previously, the President has promised to make all files related to Epstein public. However, the first release from Attorney General Pam Bondi has only barely exposed something new, only included documents that have already been unveiled.