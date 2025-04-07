Virginia Giuffre Breaks Silence on Viral Post—Reveals Truth Behind ‘Four Days to Live’ Claim

The Virginia Giuffre case has seen enough twists and turns by now, with many claiming that the account of the accident is fake. However, the 41 years old, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and also accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, has now finally come forward to clarify what she meant by that cryptic post on Instagram that showed her in a bruised condition.

In a recent and exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Virginia said, I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent.” She further added, “Again, I thank everyone for their support. I have faith that justice will prevail.”

Her statement shows, the bruises in the picture were most likely the result of domestic abuse and not because of the accident as everyone seemed to think. Virginia’s brother, Sky Roberts, also seemed to have the same opinion as he recently came to his sister’s rescue, saying, “Let’s be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries.”

He also added, “Is it going to take her to die for people to believe her? Or can you just simply be a human and look at the facts and understand this is somebody that legitimately got into an accident, legitimately had underlying issues.” Since Virginia was also suffering from kidney issues, her post might have indicated that as well and Sky Roberts also clarified that she probably would have died within 4 days had she not received the necessary medical care.

It should be noted here that once Virginia’s picture with that caption went viral on the internet, the bus driver, Ross Munns came forward and said that the accident was never that big as it is made out to be. He also mentioned that his bus had a minor collision with Virginia’s car and during the time it happened he was not even aware of Virginia being inside the car as he only spoke to the old woman who was driving the car.

The same version was validated by the Perth police where no complaints about a big accident were lodged. Moreover, as the bus was carrying about 29 students, one of the parents of those children came forward and said that the accident was indeed a minor one because all the children were safe and none of them talked about being in a bad accident.

All these new accounts had led to people suspecting Virginia’s story as a false account and now with her recent statements the air around the whole confusion is finally clear. As it is already known that Virginia and her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre have filed for divorce after being married for such a long time, the domestic violence story is a logical explanation of her bruises.

It now remains to be seen if Robert comes forward with his side of the story and if any new information comes to light about the Virginia Giuffre case.