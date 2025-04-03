Virginia Giuffre Accident Takes A Suspicious Turn As The Bus Driver Speaks His Side Of The Story

After the horrible accident of Virginia Giuffre, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and also accused Prince Andrew of abusing her sexually when she was only 17 years old, the bus driver involved in the accident has come forward with his side of the story.

After Virginia shared a bruised picture of her in hospital and mentioned that the doctors have told her that she has four days to live, Ross Munns, the bus driver came forward with his side of how things happened and said that the whole thing has been “blown out of proportion.”

The accident took place in Perth, Western Australia and Munns said that he tried to overtake a Toyota Highlander after going behind it for a while. He also said that there were 29 children on board. While he did sound his horn, the collision with the Toyota could not be avoided, though Munns claimed that it was a minor one.

He also mentioned that after the minor accident, he got down and went ahead to check if the driver of the car was okay. He found out that no one was hurt severely and he told Daily Mail Australia, “It’s just all blown out of proportion and I know what happened.” Talking about Virginia, he added, “I didn’t even see her in the car. The driver basically pulled out in front of me. I made sure she was alright, and I went and did a police report.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

He further mentioned, “She was elderly and I asked if she was ok, and she said, ‘Yes I’m ok’.” Munns said that he later came to know of another 41 years old passenger who was in the car, besides the 71 years old woman who was driving it. He confirmed that the elderly woman had assured him that everything was fine and the police also informed that the accident was reported as a minor crashing incident and no major injuries were lodged.

Virginia’s post however, painted a completely different story as she posted a severely injured picture of herself and wrote, “They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.” She also added, “I think it’s important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh [68mph] as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

While these two people provided completely different accounts of the same incident, it has previously been speculated that perhaps the Clintons are behind this accident, which is actually an assassination attempt. Such speculations will now be more intensified with the bus driver coming forward with his version. It now remains to be seen what new information comes out regarding this case and if Virginia manages to survive and take forward her accusations on Prince Andrew.