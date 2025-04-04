Giuffre Crash Drama Takes a New Turn—Parents Call Out Her Version, Prince Andrew is Not Surprised

Ever since the day Virginia Giuffre had shared her bruised picture on her social media with the announcement that the doctors have apparently given her only 4 more days to live, new information has come to light, which contradicts her version of the accident.

Previously, the bus driver, Ross Munns, with whom Virginia’s Toyota had collided, came forward and said that the accident was being “blown out of proportion” and his bus had only had a minor collision with the car. He also said that the 71 years old lady who was driving the car said she was fine and Ross’ version has been confirmed by the police as well.

Ross had also mentioned that he was carrying 29 school children in that bus and all of them were completely unharmed. A parent of one of the children in the bus has now come forward and confirmed Ross’ version of how things went regarding the accident. Emmie-Rose Wright, whose three children were in the bus, said that her children confirmed that the Toyota that the bus collided with only survived minor damage.

She also added that all the children were totally safe and sound and not “distraught” as was claimed by Virginia’s family. Emily mentioned, “They weren’t worried or traumatized at all… they thought that she had stopped in front of them unnecessarily.” She also vouched for Ross Munns, saying he is an “upstanding member of the community” and would have never left the scene if Virginia was as injured as she claimed to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

Following the kind of information that came to light following Virginia’s post, her family said that the post was meant for her close Facebook circle and not for the public. Amid all of this, when a possibility of Virginia’s story being fabricated has arisen, Prince Andrew’s friends said that he was not really surprised at how things turned out to be.

It should be noted here that Virginia Giuffre was one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and had accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. While the Prince denied all allegations against him when Virginia had sued him in 2021, he later settled the whole thing in 2022 out of court so that he did not have to go through a humiliating trial.

Following the various revelations that are emerging following Virginia’s accident, one of Prince Andrew said to The Daily Beast, “If anything it has brought back the sadness the entire family feel that this woman, who he always maintained was a fantasist, was allowed to ruin his life. The whole family are completely unsurprised that her alarmist post turned out to be a fabrication.”

Dini von Mueffling, Virginia’s PR said this week, “She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.” However, as the police has also confirmed that the accident that Virginia claimed to be in was reported as a minor one, it now remains to be seen what new information comes to light and how Virginia’s injuries are further explained.