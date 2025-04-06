Disturbing Truth Text Scams How Trafficked Workers Are Forced to Become Text Scammers

In a recent investigation by investigative reporter Denise Chan, the truth about text scams ad scammers being victims has come to light. Chan exposed a multi-billion dollar scandal where thousands of people were trafficked. They are lured into these jobs with the promise to get paid highly. Chan spoke about the inhumane treatment of trafficked employees in Myanmar’s scam.

We may think that text scammers are clever people behind the screens, however, this new investigation reveals the horrors they go through in these heavily guarded factories. They work 16 hours a day while being held captive and tortured. Besides, they have no choice and cannot leave the situation even when they want to. Chan discussed the case of Max and Charlie, who go for a job that does not even exist in the first place.

Charlie’s one goal is to free his brother, Max, from this guarded compound. Charlie has taken this bold step so he can save his younger brother. In these facilities, the trafficked employees are beaten, starved, and made to work hours without even getting paid. As per the reports, there are more than 300,000 scammers in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. Collectively, they have stolen at least $40 billion worldwide.

A 16-year-old rescued from scammers in Myanmar said he was forced to work until he paid the group 1 million yen (USD $6,715). In another story reported by NHK, he says that on days he didn’t make his quota, his captors would shock him with a stun gun. pic.twitter.com/MS4JXvQDb7 — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) March 3, 2025

Despite the military and rescue efforts, Chinese crime syndicates and gangsters have smuggled teens who are in need of work. They are scammed to target Americans for their money. Many officials are trying to track down these scam factories so they can save people. Both Thailand and Myanmar officials are after cracking these facilities and catching the bad guys.

Max was lured into the job by saying he’d receive $1000/month. The job was advertised as a customer service position for an online gambling casino. Such messages for jobs appeared on chat groups on the likes of Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

The interested candidate was told to come to Bangkok, saying, “Don’t worry, we’ll take care of everything. We’ll post you up, and then we’ll get you to the compound.” Chan explains how they are taken across the border unwillingly and taken on a boat to the compounds, where they can’t escape. She uncovered the Max and Charlie case along with a local Thai reporter. The rescue was successful as they escaped the compound.

Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar.

Reuters pic.twitter.com/ZuDq59Pkkb — Anne Tootill (@toot5000) February 26, 2025

The whole infrastructure of these facilities is designed to serve as dorms for the trafficked people to work and live in. Amidst the civil war in Myanmar, there is a lack of law enforcement too in these areas. The issues have become global instead of just being a local one now. These scammers have been targeting through messages that are intended for hotel bookings, games, and cryptocurrency, to name a few. Other scams like credit card fees and tax refund scams are also going on in the country. If you live in America, being aware of these scams is crucial to protect yourself.

Learn about ways to recognize text scams to not fall into the trap. Some common tips include not clicking on fishy links, not sharing passwords, and verifying the links before clicking.