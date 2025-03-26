7 Scams That Are Happening Right Under Your Nose But You Can Barely Do Anything About It

Some scams are so seamlessly mixed into our daily lives that we hardly notice them until it’s too late! User DylanCTV13 initiated a thread on Reddit and invited other users to share the most cleverly disguised scams—those hidden in plain sight that people fall for without a second thought.

Here’s our countdown of 7 scams so ingenious they might just be fooling you every day.

1. 40-Hour Myth

One user talked about a pervasive scam in modern work culture; the 40-hour workweek. It was designed for 1920s factories and still stands strong on today’s office workers.

The user Mila-Foxxy wrote, “The 40-hour workweek, originally designed for factories in the 1920s, yet still forced on modern office workers despite studies showing people are productive for only four to six hours a day.”

2. Data Trap for Free

Another user pointed out a clever scam in today’s digital age—”free” internet services that secretly require you to give away all your personal data. There have many cases on data breach and harassment and these carelessness on our part only contributes to more courage for the predators.

According to user Mila-Foxxy, “Free internet services where you give away all your personal data.”

3. Food Delivery Apps

No food lover can resist the temptation of food delivery apps and guess what? That’s a costly mistake. No room to deny the convenience but these apps often charge much more for your favorite item than if you simply called the restaurant or used their own app. The scam is clear, you’re paying a premium for pickup that isn’t truly “free.”

Toxic_Zombie_361 wrote, “Food delivery apps! Way overpriced for fast food munchies lol.” Another user meconopsia commented, “Also, the price for pickup through the apps is much higher than if you just call the restaurant for a takeout order or order through that chain’s branded app.”

4. Credit Card Processing Fee Predators

User DetectiveMakazian talked about another alarming issues with credit card processing fees! In an era where digital transactions are the norm, a significant yet often overlooked fee is quietly deducted from every credit card purchase you make. This practice is not only inflating consumer costs but also funneling substantial sums into the coffers of these financial giants.

Took my wife out to date night & see some houses (then a football game) This restaurant charges a 4% fee for using a credit card 1. Bull as there’s no heads up 2. Biz don’t owe 4% for fees. It’s 2.5-3% plus $0.1-0.35/swipe. So they’re making a spread Restaurants laughing at… pic.twitter.com/lmkC6zyJE5 — Joe Cassandra (@JoeCassandra) September 16, 2023

The user wrote, “Credit Card processing fee. These companies are taking 3.5% of every transaction. It’s 160 BILLION per year. And that’s not including another $120 billion in interest and fees direct to the consumer. The EU had set the processing fee at 0.3%. In modern times with computers and the internet it doesn’t cost the processors that much to maintain the networks. It’s a price-setting with just four processors (Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, and Discover). It’s a huge wealth transfer with no real competition.”

5. Tax Refund Illusion

User Senior-Cantaloupe-69 brought about a major issue with tax refunds! Many eagerly wait for their annual tax refund as they view it as a financial windfall. However, this “bonus” is simply the government returning your overpaid taxes; an interest-free loan you’ve provided them throughout the year.

They commented, “Tax refunds. People think the government is giving them money. It’s not. It’s just paying back the zero interest loan you gave them.”

6. American Insurance

Some users also opened up about the American insurance scam. Imagine paying hefty premiums for health insurance, only to face denied claims when you need coverage the most. According to ABC news, in the U.S., 18% of insured adults have experienced claim denials that even led to delayed care and huge medical debts. User Commercial-Search967 wrote, “American insurance. As a European, why the fuck would you pay for insurance that half of the time just doesn’t cover??”

User zobbatt supported the statement and said, “Everyone in America knows it’s a scam, there’s just nothing we can do about it. It’d take major policy reform at the federal level to change anything, and our political future isn’t exactly bright with a senile tomato as our president.”

7. Social Media; Scroll and Sell

One of the other major scams is the social platforms. Social media platforms promise connection but often deliver a barrage of targeted advertisements. According to GWI, With 94% of consumers engaging with social platforms monthly, users are consistently consuming tailored marketing content that blur the lines between genuine interaction and consumerism. User minmidmax said, “Social Media. The “social” pales in comparison to the “media” part. It’s all advertising being pumped right into your brain.”

Replying to the thread, user Mundane-Stretch-4873 wrote, “Gosh sometimes i miss the early days when it wasn’t all just a fancy amalgam of advertising, bots, and clickbait.”

Scams are being more sophisticated these days and perfectly fitting in with our everyday lives. A Gallup poll revealed that 15% of U.S. households experienced financial scams in the past year.

To safeguard yourself; stay Informed. Regularly update yourself on common scams and the tactics. Be wary of unsolicited communications requesting personal or financial information. ​Consumer Advice and always verify sources.