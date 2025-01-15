A French woman has come forward with shocking allegations in her startling complaint, revealing that she was conned out of $850,000 by scammers who successfully used AI technology to impersonate Brad Pitt. Anne, the 53-year-old woman, opened up about her harrowing experience on the French TV channel TF1‘s show Seven to Eight. She described in detail how the well-planned scam led her to believe she was in a long-term relationship with the Hollywood icon, which made her close the doors on her husband.

Anne said the ordeal began after she was contacted by someone who claimed to be Pitt’s mother, Jane. The imposter smoothly convinced her that Brad was on the lookout for a supportive companion. The communication started this way and continued for over a year. Initially, Anne didn’t give this thing a green signal as she had her doubts. However, Anne admitted she was not a social media pro and failed to comprehend the real scenario behind the situation.

“At first, I said to myself that it was fake, that it’s ridiculous,” Anne said. “But I didn’t really understand what was happening to me.”

The scammers used advanced AI technology and sent personalized messages and photos, successfully mimicking the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. They coerced her into wiring nearly $1 million with the claim that the money was needed for kidney treatment. The scammers alleged Pitt was unable to access his funds due to his dramatic divorce episode with Angelina Jolie.

Anne was so much entangled in the hoax that it even led her to leave her millionaire husband. The entire deception was brought to light when she discovered the reports of Pitt’s real-life romance with Ines de Ramon. Overwhelmed by the betrayal, Anne told TF1, “I ask myself why they chose me to do such harm like this? I’ve never harmed anyone. These people deserve hell.”

Anne has since filed a police report regarding the scam.

This is wild! How do you fall for this! The lady even divorced her husband to be with Brad Pitt! More info: pic.twitter.com/Sq1SfWhVks — bstrat515 👑💛 (@bstrat515) January 14, 2025

Anne’s story went viral after the episode aired. It also sparked an onslaught of cyberbullying against her. One user on X wrote, “I’m sorry, but if you get catfished by someone pretending to be Brad Pitt, send money to him, and divorce your husband in the process, you deserve whatever comes to you.” Another user wrote, “She divorced her husband, took HIS money, and then gave it to the scammer. And this is why divorce laws need to be changed.”

The public scrutiny and online harassment implored TF1 journalist Harry Roselmack to address the issue on X. He stated that the network had decided to withdraw the segment from its platforms due to the harassment. Roselmack said that it is important to be empathetic to the victim. He further stated that Anne’s story is a direct example of the darker side of AI and cybercrime.

This incident is a prominent example of the persistent increase of scams using AI technology with the intention of targeting the not-so-tech-savvy people.