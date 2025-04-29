‘Some wounds never heal’—Virginia Giuffre’s ‘Haunting’ Words from Unpublished Interview Revealed

Virginia Giuffre was famously known for claiming that Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew had sexually abused her. The 41-year-old made the admission when the child sex offender was being investigated the first time around.

Giuffre revealed how she first met Jeffrey Epstein when she was only a teenager. She was working at Mar-a-Lago as a spa attendant when she was 17 years old. That’s when the child sex offender recruited her to be his masseuse.

Throughout her life, Virginia, who was a survivor of sex trafficking, advocated for other survivors like her.

Giuffre had sued $12m Prince Andrew for sexual abuse in a civil lawsuit. The Duke repeatedly denied all the claims about the alleged sexual abuse. Reportedly, the royal settled the lawsuit while paying Virginia $16 million in 2022.

A new interview that was unpublished until now reveals just how much the sexual abuse changed Virginia’s life. While talking to New York-based journalist Daniel Bates, she noted how “some wounds never heal.”

She went on to emphasize how, regardless, it was important for her to talk about the matter. “ It’s important I not let emotion get too raw,” she added. She shared how she would try not to let her emotions “get in the way” so that the people are “held accountable.”

In a report for The I Paper, Bates revealed the words Giuffre had said to him upon meeting that “haunted” him to date. “I have my good days and my bad days,” she had shared during their conversation. She went on to share how she had been on a “journey to healing” and wasn’t a “perfect person.”

Virginia Giuffre, seen here with those responsible for her death. pic.twitter.com/ETADcQ1dbh — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 26, 2025

During the interview, Virginia also spoke about how she was left to pick up the pieces of her life after she had survived the sexual abuse. “You’re left trying to figure out the pieces of your life and who you want to be and what you want to be,” she had admitted in the interview.

Giuffre pointed out how “harrowing” it was to start making her own life decisions after her experiences. She revealed how she felt like she was “reborn” once she was in control of her own life and decisions again.

Virginia was declared deceased by the Australian authorities on 25th April 2025. The 41-year-old lost her life to suicide. She resided in North Perth on her farm with her children and husband. Giuffre was found unresponsive at the farm by authorities at the farm in Western Australia.

R.I.P. TONIGHT VIRGINIA ROBERTS GIUFFRE— She was Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s accuser who shined the light on Prince Andrew and others. She overcame a life of abuse and pain to become a proud Mom and we will always remember her bravery. (Photo from my book The Spider) pic.twitter.com/tzI4P1wf99 — barry levine (@barryscoopking) April 26, 2025

Western Australia Police are still investigating the death, but have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Giuffre’s relative called her a “fierce warrior” in an official statement that was released post her death. They also noted how the 41-year-old valiantly fought the sexual abuse, but the “toll” of it became unbearable for her.

Virginia’s longtime spokesperson, Dini von Mueffling, called her a “beacon” for other sex trafficking survivors. Mueffling noted how Virginia was one of the “most extraordinary human beings” she had met in her life.