The disgraced Duke of York, Prince Andrew, 64, has reportedly threatened to expose some shocking details about King Charles and Prince William. This has posed serious questions regarding the monarchy’s future. Certain ongoing controversies suggest that Andrew could have connections with a Chinese spy. Now, Andrew’s purported willingness to reveal the crown’s “darkest secrets” seems to give rise to serious concerns regarding the royal family.

According to insiders, Andrew may disclose private details about King Charles’ battle with cancer. “There are details about Charles’ battle with cancer that haven’t been publicly disclosed, like how much longer he has to live and when William and Princess Kate will become king and queen,” a source stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Andrew (@princeandrew2769)

There are also rumors that Andrew is threatening to revisit Prince William’s alleged 2019 affair with Lady Rose Hanbury, a close friend of Princess Kate. “There’s been gossip behind palace walls about the toll the headlines took on William and Kate,” the source further said.

Lady Rose, a former model married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, is part of Kate’s close social circle. She is also often referred to as the “Turnip Toffs.” Another insider quoted, “When they had dinner parties, apparently Kate noticed some flirting… William’s easy on the eyes. And so is Rose. William wouldn’t be human if he didn’t notice her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Middleton (@_kate_middleton_royal)

However, all these speculations were dismissed at that time. The royal family’s lawyers issued a strong denial in 2019 and labeled the claims as false and a breach of privacy under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Andrew’s threats don’t stop here but also extend to spilling unknown details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties, dubbed “Megxit.”

“It was a difficult time for the late queen — and she and Andrew were always close, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she shared her thoughts with him,” an insider said. Adding fuel to the fire, Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, reportedly maintain close ties with Harry and Meghan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle (@harryandmeghan_the_sussex)

Andrew’s position within the royal family has been under scrutiny ever since his association with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. That led him in stepping back from public duties. The Duke’s credibility may not be strong yet his alleged threats to “go nuclear” have posed serious worries regarding the monarchy’s stability.

One commentator on X hinted at the risks Andrew might face. They wrote, “The poor b—— must not have learned anything about Epstein’s ‘suicide.’” For context, Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was incarcerated with sex trafficking charges.