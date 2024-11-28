Kate Middleton’s Rumored Feud With Former Model Over Prince William is the Weirdest Royal Story

Sarah Rose Hanbury is a name you've probably heard if you've been following the royal drama in recent years. For those who are not familiar with her, it was once believed that Hanbury and Kate Middleton were close friends. However, everyone was left perplexed by their sudden and unexplained distance. Over the years, there have been allegations that Hanbury, a former model, was once in a relationship with Prince William. Several headlines have also been fueled by persistent claims that William cheated on Middleton with Hanbury, despite the palace's repeated denials.

Kate Middleton at Foxcubs Nursery on January 18, 2023, in Luton, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Tallis)

Reports have swirled for years about a supposed major falling-out between Middleton and Hanbury, a former close friend and member of an elite Norfolk social circle, known as the Turnip Toffs. As reported by The Daily Beast, Middleton reportedly asked William to "phase out" Hanbury from their aristocratic group. Despite this, there is no hard proof to support the alleged feud's specific origin. According to sources cited by author Richard Eden, who initially made the story public, Middleton may have seen Hanbury as a rival. However, it was also disclosed that several other insiders rejected the feud claims as untrue.

Back in 2019, an insider spoke about the cheating rumors and said, “Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.” The extensive reports, the insider said, finally acted as a wake-up call for Middleton and William, inspiring them to invest more time and effort into solidifying their ties. The person explained, “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often." He added, “It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different."

As reported by Us Weekly, the source stressed that Middleton and William are still as strong as ever. Their children are the most treasured aspect of their lives, and their love for one another persists despite the difficulties they occasionally encounter. Meanwhile, as the rumors of a dramatic fallout between Middleton and Hanbury grew intense, another writer Richard Kay stepped forward to debunk the claims, describing it as false. Kay revealed that both of them had even contemplated legal action to silence the rumors. They ultimately decided to ignore it, given the absence of any credible evidence.

Although Kensington Palace has not responded to the accusations, royal fans have been attempting to piece together possible hints regarding Hanbury's longstanding ties to the royal family. Lady Elizabeth Lambert, her grandmother, was a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 1947 wedding, hence she has strong ties to the royal family. Furthermore, David Cholmondeley, Hanbury's spouse, held the position of Lord Great Chamberlain from 1990 until Elizabeth's passing in 2022. After the accession of King Charles III, Cholmondeley assumed a new role as a lord-in-waiting.