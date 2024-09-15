Prince Harry 'Wanted Out' Long Before Megxit But Stayed Because of Very Influential Royal Figure

The shocking 2020 exit of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the Royal Family was dramatic, although it is said this decision to leave was Harry's and taken even before the media dubbed the event 'Megxit.' Almost 3 years before they both decided to part ways with the firm, as per the Daily Mail, Harry admitted to the fact that he previously 'wanted out' of the Royal Family. Harry was 32 years old when the interview was done and he confessed, "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up. I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself." So, the question is, why did he stop when he wanted to part ways for so long? The answer is his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

The younger Prince was loyal to his grandmother and she somehow convinced Harry to fold for a few more years. The frustrations he had with his family were later laid brutally in the controversial memoir Spare. He hinted in that same interview that he hoped for a different future, stating, "I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too." This explains what led the couple to eventually relocate to California with their two children.

Besides, back when Harry was in the military, serving his country provided a refuge for him from his own family and the pressures he endured back home. He told the interviewer: "Being in the Army was the best escape I've ever had. I felt I was really achieving something. I have a deep understanding for all sorts of people from different backgrounds and felt I was part of a team... I also wasn't a Prince, I was just Harry." When his military career was over, it left him directionless in life. He admitted, "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up." This period of uncertainty contributed to his questioning of his royal role.

The family trauma started for him at the age of 12 when he lost his mother, Princess Diana. He talked about how he had to walk behind his mother's coffin at such a young age: "I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. It certainly wouldn't happen today."

Harry has only recently begun to address this through therapy. He ultimately decided to stay back and charity work like his mother used to do helped him to find purpose back in the castle. The prince also expressed thoughtful views on the monarchy's future, saying he and Prince William aimed to modernize the institution. "We want to make sure the Monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for. We feel that the British public and the whole world needs institutions like this–but it can't go on as it has done under the Queen," he said, as per The Daily Mail.