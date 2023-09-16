Vice President Kamala Harris shared some pertinent advice with the young minds of the nation. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently, she said encouraging words to the younger generation, telling them to follow their passions without any second thought. Harris, who is 58 years old, also recalled her own experiences and talked about her humble beginnings in an attempt to inspire the next generation.

During the show, Harris answered questions posed by a 10-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas. The latter inquired about what advice Harris would give her 10-year-old self when it came to chasing her dreams. Viewers of all ages were struck by the Vice President's words as she said, "I would say, don't you hear no, that it can't be done or nobody like you has done it, or oh, you're too young or oh, they're not ready for you. Because you know my saying? I eat no for breakfast."

Harris' resolute message underscores the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of challenges. Moreover, young Fennell didn't stop there; he also sought advice for children aspiring to become the president or vice president someday. Harris's response was rooted in her own experiences and journey to the vice presidency.

"Follow your passion," Harris advised. "Because all said and done, if you are fortunate enough, you are going to work very hard, and when you do the work that you enjoy doing, you do it well and all the other things come." Her guidance emphasized the significance of finding joy and fulfillment in one's pursuits, as it often leads to excellence in those endeavors.

Later on in the show, which is hosted by Jennifer Hudson, Vice President Harris addressed some key topics and burning issues relevant to the nation. She addressed women's healthcare in the United States with substantive conversations around her commitment to public service and her role as a national leader.

It was a historic episode as The Jennifer Hudson Show has never had an elected national leader feature as a guest. Harris' appearance became a bridging initiative between the public and the government as she took the opportunity to talk with the younger generations.

As Harris continues to lead by example, her insights will undoubtedly continue to resonate with aspiring young minds across the nation. Recently Vice President Harris posted a video from her address to HBCU students in Hampton; the video is captioned, "Hamptonians, you are everything that is about excellence, promise, joy, and pride for our nation," on her Instagram page as students cheered for her during the speech. In another post, Harris shared her picture from her college days, which was captioned, "College challenges you, changes you, and encourages you to think bigger than you ever have. As I kick off my Fight For Our Freedoms College Tour at Hampton University today, I look forward to hearing directly from students and organizing alongside them."

