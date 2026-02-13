Vanilla Ice on His Smash Hit’s Comeback Amid ICE Arrests – “I’ll Take Anything That Drives My Songs”

Some celebrities have been super vocal about voicing their opinions against the ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement), but rapper Vanilla Ice is not one of them. 90s sensation Vanilla Ice, aka Robert Van Winkle’s smash hit track Ice Ice Baby just climbed its way back to Billboard’s rap songs chart.

According to WPBF 25 News, the song Ice Ice Baby is now No. 3 on Billboard’s rap songs chart. The old song’s newfound popularity could be attributed to the ongoing Winter Olympics in Milan. In addition, the rising number of ICE arrests could also be factored into the song’s popularity once again.

Vanilla Ice sees “Ice Ice Baby” return to Billboard, reentering at #3 on Rap Digital Song Sales and #5 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales. It marks his first top 10 showing on both charts. pic.twitter.com/rWNKr9ESfc — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) February 9, 2026

In an interview with WPBF 25 News, Vanilla Ice said this, speaking about his song Ice Ice Baby trending all over again, “I honestly had no idea. I could never imagine.” Per the rapper, the song sits well with the Winter Olympics. “I’m just sitting here scrolling through social media, TikTok, and it’s one after another. Ice Ice Baby, I get it. It works well with the Winter Olympics,” he added.

Speaking about the song’s link to the current political climate, Vanilla Ice said, “I’ll take anything that drives my songs. Whatever makes people laugh and have fun, because that’s all they’re doing, is using it for little parodies and stuff like that.”

The 58-year-old said he has a “neutral” stance when it comes to politics. “I would never try to comment on how to run a country. I’m neutral. I don’t do anything. I stay in my lane if that makes any sense, you know,” he was quoted as saying.

He said this, speaking about the success of the song again, “Just woke up one day and found that my song is number one 36 years later and I’m like, ‘Whoa!’ So, I’m ready to go dancing again.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who successfully headlined the NFL Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month, has been super vocal in calling out ICE. He delivered a 13-minute piece entirely in Spanish at the Super Bowl Halftime show. During his historic Grammy win this year, Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Bad Bunny: Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ‘ICE out.’ We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans. pic.twitter.com/im6Nl08CFK — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny isn’t the sole big celebrity to protest against ICE. At this year’s Grammy Awards, singer Billie Eilish also slammed ICE agents. She was seen wearing an ‘ICE Out’ pin and said during her speech onstage: “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything other than: no one is illegal on stolen land.”

In addition to that, music veteran Bruce Springsteen released an ICE Protest Anthem earlier this year. In his song ‘Streets of Minneapolis,’ Bruce Springsteen paid a musical tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were brutally killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

This year, even the Hollywood award season saw movie stars leading the anti-ICE protest, headlined by Mark Ruffalo, who donned an anti-ICE pin at the Golden Globes, which read, ‘Be Good.’ Natasha Lyonne, Wanda Sykes, and Jean Smart also protested against ICE at the Golden Globes this year.