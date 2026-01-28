Bruce Springsteen’s ICE Protest Anthem, ‘Streets of Minneapolis,’ Slams “King Trump’s Private Army”

Bruce Springsteen’s new song, Streets of Minneapolis, an ICE protest anthem, is winning the Internet. The legend pays a musical tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were brutally killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Springsteen shared a post on Instagram, in which he announced that it is “dedicated to the people of Minneapolis.” The singer wrote in his caption, “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday, and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis.”

Signing off the Instagram post with these words, “Stay free, Bruce Springsteen,” the Boss added, “It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors, and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

The chorus lines of the songs reflect on the tragic deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. “Here in our home they killed and roamed / In the winter of ’26, we’ll remember the names of those who died / On the streets of Minneapolis,” an excerpt from the song reads.

In his song, Streets of Minneapolis, the 76-year-old musician slams US President Donald Trump, referring to him as “King Trump,” and he refers to ICE as “private army from the DHS.” In the latter half of the song, he addresses federal immigration agents as “federal thugs” who were responsible for the brutal killing of Alex Pretti and left him “lay in the snow, dead.”

View this post on Instagram

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bruce Springsteen’s song Streets of Minneapolis has the Internet’s heart. Former US President Barack Obama also liked the legendary musician’s song on Instagram.

Netizens also lauded the song online. “Bruce, thank you. this is what musicians can and should do with the platforms they have,” a comment on the post read. “Thanks, Bruce, for always standing with the people,” read a second.

Here’s what another netizen wrote: “Art will save us.” Inputs from an Instagram user: “I was wondering when a song of protest would come out, and here it is from Bruce Springsteen. Of course, it’s from Bruce. Of course it is.”

Echoing similar sentiments, a user commented, “This is why I love Springsteen.” Another remark on the post read, “Thank you for always being on the right side of history.”

Bruce Springsteen joins the long list of celebrities who have vocally voiced their opinions against ICE. In a series of Instagram stories, singer Billie Eilish wrote, “Hey, my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? Or.” The singer referred to Alex Pretti as “A Real American Hero.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel also slammed the ICE, calling them “mask-wearing goons” for performing “atrocity after atrocity” in an episode of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! A teary-eyed Jimmy Kimmel said, “I spent the weekend probably like a lot of you did. Looking at my phone and just feeling shocked and sick about what’s happening in Minneapolis.”

🚨WATCH Jimmy Kimmel burst into tears while discussing Alex Pretti. We need more of this.

“One video after another, screaming people being torn from their families. Americans, people who are born in the United States, being pulled out of their cars for the crime of having an accent or whatever,” he added.

The award season also witnessed celebs uniting to protest against ICE. Mark Ruffalo led the celeb roll call of actors protesting against ICE at the Golden Globes after the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

FROM AP: Mark Ruffalo donned an anti-ICE pin at the Golden Globes in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week in Minneapolis. The black-and-white pin Ruffalo wore read "BE GOOD." Other celebrities were expected…

“This week, an American citizen was killed by ICE, and as a concerned human, I can’t pretend like this is normal. This is an invitation to everyone who follows me, if you’re concerned – you are not alone – together, we can stop the violence, and #begood, in honor of Renee Macklin Good,” Ruffalo wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. He went on to criticize Trump during his Golden Globes red carpet appearance.