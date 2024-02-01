'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Makes a Grand Broadway Debut With 'Chicago' Musical

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix made her grand broadway debut on the Great White Way Monday night at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. In the record-breaking, Tony-winning revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago, Madix played the renowned role of Roxie Hart. As the reality star did her bows, she was greeted with standing ovations at the end of the curtain. "To say this is a fulfillment of a lifelong dream would be an understatement," she told People during the press meet prior to the event. "This is quite literally everything to me. It's all I've ever wanted. And to be here now, having this full-circle moment ... I feel so beyond grateful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago The Musical (@chicagomusical)

Madix celebrated her debut stage performance with a note of gratitude on Instagram, she captioned a series of images saying, "When the reality is even better than the dream thank you to everyone at @chicagomusical for being unbelievably supportive and welcoming. cant wait to share the stage with you @dragonfly02! this journey has been nothing short of amazing and im so grateful to be here today with all of you. thank you to my friends and my family bc you are always there for me and cheering me on and helping me constantly @tmadix @jeremymadix. i don’t know how i got so lucky. my team who has believed in me since before i had wrinkles Thank you looking at you @apexthis212! getting to this stage is a group effort! i love you guys so much tonight baby makes her broadway debut!"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Tanya, Madix's mother, was also present to support her daughter. She was seated next to Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai. Numerous cast members and Bravo fans joined them in cheering the Dancing with the Stars celebrity. "I'm keenly aware what brought me here, but I don't want that to be what people think about when they leave the theater," Madix says, hinting that this isn't just a stunt-casting like it might have been for others in the past. "As cool as it is, it's very Hamilton for me: I cannot throw away my shot. When I go out there, I really want people to say, 'She belongs here.' I don't want people to say, 'Oh, she got cast because of whatever and nothing else.' "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

Madix added during the exclusive interview, "I'm here to prove to people that I deserve my opportunity." Chicago Musical , despite the star power of famous leading ladies Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera, bombed when it debuted in 1975. Resurrected in 1996 with Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, the narrative about two murdering women who use their criminal infamy to acquire popularity in the Vaudeville circuit, was thought too gloomy at the time and got a new respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

It is the longest-running American musical on Broadway history and has earned six Tony Awards, including best revival. Madix concluded,"It's going to be a really emotional feeling," she said. "I think that's when it will really hit me. Because right now I'm remaining focused on learning the role as best I can. But that will be the moment it sinks in that I can do it. Because I did. I finally did."