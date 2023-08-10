Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Is Making Her Broadway Debut Soon After the Eras Tour

Swifties are coming up with 'crazy theories' about Taylor Swift ready to make her theatre appearance soon, diehard fan Jessica Lynn Slocum recently uploaded a now-viral video on TikTok with the words "I think Taylor is doing a play on Broadway" written across the screen. The initial piece of evidence Slocum presented was an Instagram post from the official Taylor Nation account. The post revolved around 'Spotify's My Top 5' trend which five Taylor Shift eras or albums her fans have listened to the most. The caption reads - "Just breathe, just relax, it'll be okay. You CAN share your #SpotifyTop5, the rest will still love you. Look at the Eras shine on their billboards in NYC, Nashville, and LA."

Slocum then explains the exact locations of these billboards to support her wild theory.

Also Read: Singer Loren Gray Recreated Her Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video for LA ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation)

In the Tik Tok video, Slocum began by saying - "Lover, stop everything you're doing and listen to this video. I am shaking,' she kicks off the video, before adding, 'Taylor is doing a play on Broadway and I have proof." "As I'm looking at these pictures, I'm thinking okay, this is really weird. These are weird places to have billboards," she continues. She then zooms in to find what streets the billboards are on and discovers there is a common link among the four locations. She shows the LA billboard and states, "This is The Reef in LA. This is located on Broadway. So I'm like, "Huh, ok. Let's go check out Nashville,"' she continues. Then she takes the viewers onto the Nashville location where a Swift billboard is randomly placed over the Hyundai garage which she reveals is located on Nashville's famous Broadway street.

checking in on SwiftTok pic.twitter.com/TMYXkrRKkY — rachel (@rachelmillman) July 30, 2023

The Swiftie then reveals the third billboard is famously located in Times Square, where New York City's Broadway is located. She also shares that the Lavender Haze hitmaker's second New York City billboard is located on 34th and 7th Ave, which is almost 13 minutes from Broadway. Slocum later clarified that she meant 13 blocks. "In Seattle, during the "champagne problems" speech, she (Taylor) tells the crowd they are giving a Tony award-winning performance with their eras outfits," the Tik Toker further explains. "In all her appreciation posts, she says "play"... instead of performing. As in a play," she claims. Then Slocum refers to a tweet Taylor wrote in February which read "EGOT babyyyyyyy," which had three pink heart emojis. "So what do I think the play is going to be about? The Last Great American Dynasty," Slocum then concludes, referring to the Blank Space singer's 2020 song inspired by the life of socialite Rebekah Harkness. The Swift fan on Tik Tok then goes on to explain that the three heart emojis on the EGOT tweet referred to the specific song, which happens to track three on her album 'Folklore'. "She's literally putting on a mini play at the eras tour every concert for The Last Great American Dynasty," Slocum adds.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Paid a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband, Kobe Bryant at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Fans went into a frenzy about the theory in the comments section of her video. "Girl! You nailed this! This is legit!!" one Tik Tok user exclaimed. Another second fan asked, "Why am I already stressing out about getting tickets?!" "My Top 5. Billboard has 4 pictures in 3 cities, 2 in NY…it's a countdown!!!" a third fan wrote. "Omg! And remember us being so puzzled about the curtains being open or closed in Midnight's Mayhem with Me??" a fourth Tik Tok user wrote, while another pointed out, "a curtain call."

Also Read: Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe Bryant’s 6-YO Daughter Bianka in a Heartwarming Moment During Eras Tour

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Polk

"In Nashville, she typically puts her billboards in a different spot… I think you might be onto something here," a fifth fan penned. Other Swiftie theorized that the Bad Blood hitmaker may be collaborating with famed Broadway composer Lin Manuel Miranda. "Alright, but Lin Manuel Miranda was at an Eras show in NY. I could totally see him being involved!" they exclaimed.

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12373241/Taylor-Swift-sparks-furious-speculation-shes-headed-BROADWAY-thanks-Eras-Tour-clues-left-fans-uproar.html

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Thanked Her ‘Eras Tour’ Truck Drivers by Gifting Each One of Them $100,000 Bonus Checks

Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Truck Drivers With Massive Bonus of $100,000 Each for Their Incredible Work