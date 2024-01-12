Ariana Madix, a Broadway actress and the star of Bravo's popular reality series Vanderpump Rules, recently came clean about her feelings toward co-star Tom Schwartz. Madix participated in Cosmopolitan's Cheap Shots video series, where she ranked her co-stars according to whoever she would want to be stuck with on a deserted island, just before Season 11 of the reality series is scheduled to premiere.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

When it came to Schwartz, Madix was honest, calling him "completely useless" and saying she didn't want to be stranded on an island with him. The 38-year-old actress didn't mince her words, declaring, "I mean, there’s one I don’t want to be stuck with — at all." She asserted, "TomTom Schwartz, I don’t want there at all. Completely useless. No, thanks."

The unexpected rankings persisted after Madix stated that she preferred to work with female co-stars. Top on Madix's list was Kristen Doute, who left Pump Rules after Season 8 but returned as a guest in Season 10. Madix claimed that Doute's capacity to prepare ahead and her strategic attitude would make her a great ally in a survival scenario.

Waw — oneProgrammer (@EAdav) January 11, 2024

Longtime Madix pal Scheana Shay took second place in the standings. Shay's optimistic outlook was commended by Madix, who underlined the need to have an optimistic companion, particularly when dealing with the hardships of island life. She said, "And I feel like that would be a really nice thing as well to have when we’re probably gonna die, right?" Another co-star, Lala Kent, was also mentioned, though for a lighthearted reason. Madix said, "And then Lala, first of all, if she could just walk around naked, that would be great."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Schwartz appears to not be in Madix's good books, with Schwartz professing a desire to mend their friendship, per Page Six. Co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy's, Schwartz, has expressed his desire to be "BFFs again" with Madix; however, it appears that the Broadway actor isn't as keen to make amends.

The dynamics between Madix and Schwartz had been exacerbated by discoveries regarding Madix's ex, Tom Sandoval, and his romance with former Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss. After discovering Sandoval's affair, Madix cut ties with Schwartz, and it seems that it will take some time for them to get back together, based on Schwartz's five-year plan that was presented in a December 2023 interview with People.

Ariana Madix has been thriving since ‘Scandoval’ 🔥 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/BhywQFzC00 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 10, 2024

Madix also talked about how she planned to start 2024 with a new perspective and a "blank slate" after overcoming the difficulties of being the party that was betrayed in the cheating scandal. The Broadway actress, who is now promoting her forthcoming role as Roxie Hart in Chicago, underlined the importance of living in the moment while navigating the unknowns of the future year.

