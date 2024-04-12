'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix And Scheana Shay's Personal Equation Has Changed After Tense Season

Those who were once friends are no longer as close. Bravo's reality TV drama Vanderpump Rules witnessed the evolution of relationships and friendships through its seasons. Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay, in particular, were once inseparable—however, a series of events that unfolded after Scandoval led to the downfall of their endearing friendship.

Shay admitted that things have changed. "Things definitely aren't where they were a year ago," she told Page Six while promoting her partnership with Smirnoff ICE's "Surpr-ICE's" campaign at this year's Coachella music festival in Indio, California. However, she revealed she was at Madix's Broadway performance on April 7, 2024, along with her husband Brock Davies.

"We didn't really [talk] — I mean, I went with Brock, we said hi after," Shay explained, referring to their limited interaction before or after the theatrical act. "She was absolutely incredible," she praised her Vandepump Rules co-star and friend, noting, "But she's a very busy person right now, as am I."

"I think it's just tough, the position we're all in and the reunion didn't necessarily help bring us closer together," she added. "I can say that." But, Shay is hopeful that they might "reconnect" after she returns to the West Coast despite coming face-to-face during the March 16 Rules season 11 reunion.

After Madix became the main cast member in 2015, Shay and her friendship was a breather from other tumultuous relationships with fellow SUR employees Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney. However, their bond still endured many ups and downs documented on the Bravo show.

After Scandoval unfolded, Shay was seen right behind Madix and was among the top supporters of her amid the cheating scandal. Although prior to Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel 'Rachel' Leviss, Shay was closer to the latter, the 38-year-old pledged her allegiance to Madix in the wake of the infidelity.

Shay who was first married to Michael Shay in 2014, split with him in 2017 after an episode of Vanderpump Rules revealed her then-husband had addiction issues. During that time, Madix and Maloney had Shay's back and she even thanked them for being by her side through that difficult time.

"Tonight is a very emotional #PumpRules episode for me," Shay captioned a photo of herself and Madix on Instagram in 2015. "I ask that you kindly keep your negative opinions to yourself. I just want to thank Katie and Ariana for being there for me and a shoulder to cry on when I needed it."

"You won't get to see our full conversations as they were HOURS long but these girls were amazing to me!! I couldn't have gotten thru these hard times without you," Shay further added in the caption, per US Weekly.

Meanwhile, the latest installment of Pump Rules witnessed Shay unpacking her complicated feelings for Sandoval after the cheating scandal shook everyone's life. The aftermath of 'Scandoval' tested the friendships inside Vanderpump Villa but again, Shay is optimistic they'd all come out on the other side.

"Look, we are a very resilient group," she reassured. "We've come back from a lot. I feel like things that have happened over the past year hit differently than anything that's ever hit this group. Hopefully, there's a Season 12, we all come back together and you see the rest of it then," concluding, "Never say never."