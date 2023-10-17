Being in the public eye comes with both benefits and pressures, as Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has experienced during her time on the hit show, even though she has been on reality television for many years now. While she is certainly no stranger to being in front of the cameras after her years starring on Vanderpump Rules, Shay admitted that stepping onto the set doesn't always get easier in an interview with OK! Magazine. The immense pressure that comes with knowing her every move and conversation will be dissected by hardcore fans and critics alike left the reality TV star in a state of poor mental health.

Shay said she struggled a lot with how others would perceive and judge her conversations and actions: "The hardest part is being in my head while filming." She then said that when the show first began, social media wasn't as intense, so she didn't worry as much. However, now that the audience has grown, Shay felt some pressure to consider 'what will these people think?' anytime she appeared before the camera. The actress admitted that blocking out opinions and doing what she felt was best, regardless of viewers' perspectives, has been an ongoing battle. Nonetheless, Shay clarified, "It's been challenging, but I am getting through it. The easy part is that I get paid to be me and hang out with my friends. I get to live my life for my job, and there's nothing better than that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scheana (@scheana)

But there's no denying that last year brought even more challenges, with the Scandoval cheating scandal between her co-stars deeply affecting Shay and her on-set relationships. Shay also spoke to US Weekly about filming with Tom Sandoval in the wake of the fiasco and clarified, "I feel like that scene was so raw and real, and it was a 15-year friendship that fell apart because of his actions. I think that that was something the show needed. Of course, you needed his conversation with Ariana [Madix], but then you needed another side of it, and I felt like I was able to provide that in that conversation with him."

Shay also stated she has relied on self-care practices like weekly therapy and meditation to handle the difficulties of her career and rising stress levels. Having a solid support system has also been key. Shay now focuses on surrounding herself with true friends rather than dwelling on negative comments online; she understood much of the vitriol stems from others' unhappiness rather than herself. Shay said, "In the last several years, I just stopped caring, and then this year it kind of came back a little, but I had to remind myself they don't know everything and don't let it get to you. I try to think of what advice I would give my daughters."

Interestingly, the fame from Vanderpump Rules has benefited Shay's other projects. Her podcast viewership is at an all-time high, bringing in more listeners and sponsorship opportunities. She has also received award nominations for the show as well as additional work opportunities she never anticipated getting early on in her television career. While life in the limelight isn't always easy and does come with detractors, Shay has learned important lessons over the years on coping and rising above challenges. She continues investing in self-improvement and opts for meditation and therapy. Positive relationships with her family and closest allies also reassure and 'balance' any outside noise.

