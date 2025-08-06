‘Vance Not My Heir’: Trump Allegedly Snubs Vance as 2028 Pick Right After He Exits

Donald Trump has stated that his vice president would “probably” be the front-runner to lead his MAGA movement, but he has refrained from officially naming J.D. Vance as his heir apparent for the 2028 election.

The president also mentioned that he had many “incredible” people on his staff and recommended that Vance be paired with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the ticket in unusually ambivalent remarks. The president said that it was “too early” to predict whether Vance will succeed him as MAGA’s head, but that it was “most likely, in all fairness,” when asked on Tuesday. The vice president is him.

“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form. I also think we have incredible people — some of the people on the stage right here,” Trump added, reports The Daily Beast. “So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point.”

Since being selected as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention in July of last year, Vance, 41, has experienced a sharp ascent in popularity. Years after calling himself a “Never Trump guy” and calling Trump “Hitler’s America,” “reprehensible,” and an “idiot,” the Ohio rookie senator was chosen from a crowded field.

🚨NEW: President Trump says JD Vance is “likely” the favorite for 2028, but he also names Marco Rubio as someone to watch who could “combine with JD at some point”. Trump also alluded to other Cabinet members who might run. DeSantis was not mentioned. pic.twitter.com/5LlZYEK4xz — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 5, 2025

However, Vance has since grown to be a devoted deputy to the president, is well-liked by the base, and is thought to be the candidate the GOP will nominate when Trump steps away before the 2028 election. The U.S. Constitution prohibits Trump from seeking a third term. Convinced that his poll numbers are skyrocketing because Americans adore his tariffs, the president on Tuesday again hinted at the possibility of running for president again.

Trump declared, “I’d like to run, I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” although his approval ratings were dropping according to the most recent RealClearPolitics aggregate. “Do you know why? Because they adore the tariffs and the fact that we aren’t being taken advantage of by foreign nations,” says Trump.

Trump drops that Vance is “probably favored” for 2028 and we sprint past 2026 as though the midterms don’t matter. Meanwhile, that very election might decide if Vance ever sees a national ballot. 2026 is our firewall and it’s about to burn if we don’t act. https://t.co/LuhHFELamV — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) August 5, 2025

Later, under pressure, the 79-year-old president conceded that he would “probably not” seek office again. Shortly after he signed an executive order creating a task force for the 2028 Olympics, Trump was questioned about Vance. Vance left the room just before the question, although he was present for the occurrence.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general, also went. Along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose name Trump did not remember, Trump called her “great”. Trump announced Cristie Kerr as the Secretary of Homeland Security before he realized he had misidentified his cabinet secretary as a golfer.