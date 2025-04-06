Usha Vance Outshines Melania Trump as First Lady Fashion Takes a Hit

Second Lady Usha Vance needs no introduction! The star wife of Vice President JD Vance, who’s been known to be his strong support throughout his career and the one who even received praises from President Donald Trump himself for her public persona and wit, has added another feather of achievement to her hat.

Usha has been making a noticeable impact with her fashion choices as Second Lady, while Melania Trump’s style statements haven’t been a hit, especially in Trump’s second term. Beyond the unique inaugural outfit, which, by the way, also sparked some criticisms, Melania seems less interested in dressing up these days, and her recent outfits clearly haven’t hit the spot.

Melania Trump was dressed to blend into the background at the First Lady’s Luncheon, while second lady Usha Vance ensured that she stood out in a bold look.https://t.co/yPGc1ahTqL — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) April 3, 2025

As per Nicki Swift, this comparison between them was noticeable at the 112th First Lady’s Luncheon on April 2, where both women delivered speeches; Melania opted for a basic ivory pantsuit with a pale pink blouse underneath—an outfit that, while sharp, felt somewhat uninspired. People pointed out that this was the same Christian Dior suit Melania wore to the State of the Union in January 2018. This opinion raised questions on whether Trump has cut down on her spending.

However, Usha’s outfits really stood out. She wore a striking bright pink embroidered dress with a high neck and short sleeves. She anyway looked ravishing in pink and online users made it a point to tell her that. “Usha in fuchsia,” one user tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

Recently, Melania Trump was seen at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony alongside guest speaker US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 1, 2025. She wore an $11,000 leopard-print calfskin jacket from designer Milly Park, but her choice was widely condemned online. Few people disliked the print, and others pointed out the weird mismatch between her tan and the jacket’s dark hues. Meanwhile, Usha’s fashion choices continue to garner near-universal praise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

Aside from recent examples, the second Lady made a significant impression at the Vice President’s Dinner on January 18, wearing a custom-designed Oscar de la Renta black dress that featured a sweetheart neckline with floral details.

Coming to the highly publicized inaugural ball in January, which happened after Trump’s oath-taking ceremony, where the whole world turned into a fashion critique, Usha Vance was clearly the winner as people loved her look over Melania’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

At the Inaugural Ball, while the former model wore a classic strapless white gown with a geometric design, Usha turned heads in a shimmering blue gown by Reem Acra. The designer shared a photo of Usha in the dress on Instagram, and the comment section was filled with praises from all around the world.

Aside from fashion, Usha Vance has also been acing it in her second lady duties. Recently, Usha headed the delegation to the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, which happened from March 8 to 15. The game’s opening ceremony was held on March 7, 2025, and Usha Vance will serve as the second Lady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

At 39, Usha is the youngest second Lady and the first Indian-American and Hindu second Lady of the United States. Born to Indian immigrant parents in Andhra Pradesh, a state in the southern part of India, she has fought every stereotype and hardship she has had to face as a woman of color. Today, despite what the media reports and the haters have to say, she has beautifully fulfilled her role in all aspects of her life. From being a mother to a wife and, of course, a second lady!