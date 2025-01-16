Melania Trump’s Biggest Fashion Fails as The First Lady That Had America Laughing

Even though Melania Trump is always poised and camera-ready, no one can look perfect all the time. According to Glam, her go-to look typically includes smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, and light pink lipstick. Yet, even with the best lighting, a top-notch makeup and hair team, and undeniable confidence, a few blunders have been hard to miss. Scroll below and bear with us—we hope you don’t cringe too hard. After all, we’re all humans!

Melania Trump Using Summer Bronzer For Winter Events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

While it seems to be a known fact Donald Trump likes to look tanned, the craze might have passed on to his wife, Melania Trump, who looked unreasonable and weirdly tanned during the White House’s 2019 Thanksgiving turkey pardon. What looked even worse was the fact that her bronzer was too dark and unblinded for her skin tone. This created harsh lines as she smiled and was visible on camera. Moreover, the blush did not suit her at all. Under the winter sun, her makeup looked terrible and everyone was quite awkward.

Melania Trump’s Makeup Was Too Heavy for a Daytime Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

During the 2020 Governors’ Spouses Luncheon, Melania Trump’s bold makeup seemed more appropriate for an evening gala than a daytime event. Her heavily smoked-out eyes were paired with dark slate eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner. It was too tacky for the daytime event and perhaps a softer, nude look would compliment the nature of the event more.

Melania Trump’s Flat, One-Tone Eyeshadow Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

We know for a fact that Melania Trump loves a good smokey eye, and we do like it on her. However, during an October 2024 Fox News, her eye makeup looked flat. She appeared to have quickly applied a single charcoal shade without incorporating additional tones for depth.

A smoke eye requires at least two different colors of eyeshadow, preferably one lighter than the other. Additionally, the shadow was not blended properly, which made it look chunky and weary. Adding a soft pink shimmer to her lids and inner corners could have brightened her eyes and enhanced the overall look.

Melania Trump’s Weird Mismatched Lipstick and Lipliner Combo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ainsley Earhardt (@aearhardt)

Over-lining lips can give a plumper appearance, which is a popular trend seen amongst models and actresses. However, using a lip liner that is too dark for one’s skin tone and then choosing the wrong lipstick with it can make the lips look chapped and unflattering.

As per Glam, this was the case with Melania Trump’s September Fox News interview with Ainsley Earhardt. Her lips looked weird and out of place; it would have looked better if she had blended the lip liner and lipstick with a thin brush and perhaps cleaned the edges with a concealer well. This technique not only prevents harsh lines but also creates a beautiful ombré effect for fuller-looking lips.