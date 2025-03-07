Second Lady Usha Vance once again proved that she’s a star! President Trump confirmed that Usha will head the delegation to the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, which is set to take place from March 8 to 15. The popularly anticipated international sports affair will see over 15,00 athletes contesting in 8 sports. The kinds of sports will include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, dance sports, figure skating, floorball, short-track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games first took place in 1968. They are a forum to recognize remarkable talent, raise awareness, and provide children and adults with intellectual disabilities with a medium to perform. The World Games typically alternate between summer and winter in two-year cycles, recurring every fourth year.

According to sources, other members who would lead the delegation include Shawn Crowley and Chargé d’Affaires. At the U.S. Embassy to Italy and San Marino, Trent Michael Morse, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel; Riley M. Barnes, Senior Bureau Official of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the U.S. Department of State; and Douglass Benning, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in Milan, Italy.

The games’ opening ceremony will be on March 7, 2025, and Usha Vance will serve as the second lady. Mrs. Vance has come a long way as an individual and a second lady by standing through thick and thin in her husband, Vice President JD Vance’s career.

At 39, Usha is the youngest second lady and the first Indian-American and Hindu second lady of the United States. Born to Indian immigrant parents in Andhra Pradesh, a state in the southern part of India, Usha met her husband, JD, while they were in university. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also seems fond of her and praised her at his inaugural ceremony in January.

“I watch J.D. over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one,” said Mr. Trump, but added, “The only one smarter is his wife.”. he said; Trump added, I would have chosen her, but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way, right?” “She is great, and he is great. This is a great, beautiful couple and an unbelievable career.”

Mrs. Vance is a woman with excellent merit who earned a first-class degree at Yale University, followed by a Juris Doctorate from Yale Law School. Furthermore, as per sources, after JD Vance became the VP, with the bogus tabloid scrutiny he faced, Usha was also targeted. Her Hindu roots soon became a topic of discussion, and people questioned their interfaith union.

Yet, JD Vance has clarified several times that although Usha isn’t a Christian, she supports Vance, deepening his faith. Moreover, Usha also spoke about the challenges of interfaith marriage and stressed the inevitable difference in mindset; however, she cleared the air and claimed that they like to solve the difference through concise communication.