“Unless You’re Jesus…” — Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump’s Bizarre Blunder and ‘Subway-Sized’ Sharpie Used to Sign Peace Deal

Weeks after popular television host Jimmy Kimmel returned to his iconic show, he took a jab at President Donald Trump during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He slammed Trump’s recent involvement in brokering a Gaza ceasefire, mocking the president for using an oversized Sharpie to sign the agreement.

“Trump took part in a signing ceremony, the first U.S. president to sign a ceasefire agreement with a Sharpie the size of a subway sandwich,” Kimmel joked as the audience broke into a chuckle.

According to The Irish Star, Kimmel continued to poke fun at Trump’s foreign policy credentials: “A lot of people were surprised he helped pull this off. But we really shouldn’t be. This is a man who claims to know the Middle East better than anyone,” he added.

He then aired a clip of Donald Trump speaking to the press, where he incorrectly claimed Iran and Qatar were within walking distance. This was ahead of Trump’s visit to Israel on October 12. He has been in the news ever since he received notable praise on October 9 for his role in negotiating a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump spoke to reporters and talked about the distance between Qatar and Iran while praising Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, calling him an “amazing man.”

“They were very brave, and their leader, the Emir, was very brave,” Trump said. “His country is right in the middle of everything, more so than any other. You walk across a line and you’re there.”

“Other countries are there, but they’re an hour or hour and a half away, big difference. You can literally walk over from Iran to Qatar. You go ‘boom boom’ and now you’re in Qatar. That’s tough territory,” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked these factually incorrect remarks and said that it’s impossible to walk to Iran from Qatar. One can perhaps “swim 150 miles, but unless you’re Jesus, you cannot walk there,” he added.

Kimmel has been a long-term critic of Trump and mocked his policies several times through witty punchlines and evergreen skits. The comedian has also landed himself in trouble for his criticisms of the Republican Party, yet he did not stop.

Viewers were surprised to witness Jimmy Kimmel making fun of Donald Trump right after his show was suspended for his remarks about the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in September. ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is going “off air indefinitely.”

However, five days later, on September 22, ABC announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which resumed airing on September 23. Trump publicly expressed his dislike for all the Late Night Show hosts, saying, “Colbert has no talent,” the president said. “Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent.”

Jimmy Kimmel revealed on Sarah Silverman’s podcast that he might consider using his Italian citizenship to leave the US if it doesn’t work out for him in America due to Donald Trump’s continued warnings. The administration’s immigration policies have created a visible political divide within the country.

Yet, according to Forbes, Jimmy Kimmel has attained a rank of the 24th highest-paid TV host, and his annual earnings are estimated at $16 million. His base salary for the show Jimmy Kimmel Live is reportedly at $15 million a year, which is close to that of Stephen Colbert but a bit lower than Jimmy Fallon’s $16 million salary at NBC’s Tonight Show.