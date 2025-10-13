Politics

Donald Trump Makes Embarrassing Geography Blunder, Claims You Can ‘Literally Walk’ Between Countries That Don’t Even Share a Land Border

Published on: October 13, 2025 at 6:22 AM ET

Trump made a major geographical blunder while addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on October 12. Critics immediately called him out on it.

Sweta Choudhury
Written By Sweta Choudhury
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
President Donald Trump on Air Force One @Scavino47|X.com).
Donald Trump has been in the news ever since he received notable praise on October 9 for his role in negotiating a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. He flew to Israel on October 12 to support the release of hostages from Gaza. However, Trump made another geographical blunder while talking about Qatar’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 12, Trump praised Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, calling him an “amazing man” and commending his “tremendous” efforts in sealing the peace deal. He mentioned the country’s location as being in the centre of “unbelievably hostile” territory, suggesting it was vulnerable to negotiating any deal. 

According to The Daily Beast, talking about the risks Qatar faced, Trump attempted to describe the country’s location as being in the centre of “unbelievably hostile” territory.

“They were very brave, and their leader, the Emir, was very brave,” Trump said. “His country is right in the middle of everything, more so than any other. You walk across a line and you’re there.”

He added, “Other countries are there, but they’re an hour or hour and a half away, big difference. You can literally walk over from Iran to Qatar. You go ‘boom boom’ and now you’re in Qatar. That’s tough territory.”

Interestingly, the 79-year-old’s comments were very incorrect. The two countries do not share a land border. The straight-line (air) distance between Iran and Qatar is reportedly around 510 miles. The driving distance is much more than that and you simply can’t “walk over” in minutes. 

A direct flight would take about two hours, as it would cross Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. His factual error received instant backlash on social media. Among the critics were The Washington Post‘s national security reporter John Hudson and CBS’s political journalist Kathryn Watson, who called out his mistake via X(formerly Twitter). 

Back in 2017, Donald Trump had accused Qatar of sponsoring terrorism and claimed that their extreme ideologies in the context of geopolitics were “a funder of terrorism at a very high level.” However, in 2025, he seemed to have changed his opinion. ”

“In 2017, I didn’t really know them very well,” Trump explained on Sunday. “That was right at the start of my term,” he added as he was asked about it. Meanwhile, these remarks about Qatar come after Donald Trump made a memorable trip to the Middle East in May 2025, making stops in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. 

Reports then suggested that Trump was flying high on Qatari generosity during the trip, as he was reportedly willing to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar, which is potentially ready to be converted into a presidential aircraft. 

Meanwhile, Trump was keen to receive the Nobel Prize 2025. He claimed to have ended seven wars since the beginning of his second term. Still, alas, he was snubbed by the committee as the prizes were announced on October 10 by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway. It was instead awarded to María Corina Machado of Venezuela.

Mentioning his repeated obsession with the prize, Trump also added, “There are people who say you could make an exception because a lot of great things happened in 2025 that are already done. But I didn’t do this for a Nobel. I did it to save lives,” he added. 

The POTUS is scheduled to address Israel’s Knesset in Jerusalem and participate in a “Gaza Peace Summit” in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as part of his trip. Stay tuned for further updates! 

