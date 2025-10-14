UK PM Left Embarrassed as Trump Appears to Invite Him to Speak – Then Cuts Him Off

Sir Keir Starmer was visibly embarrassed during a summit in Egypt, and the world noticed it. This happened when Starmer thought President Donald Trump was inviting him to give a speech; however, he was brushed aside immediately.

The UK Prime Minister was seen standing just behind the US President in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Trump addressed world leaders and appreciated the countries for their role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire. He wrapped up his list and looked over his shoulder, asking, “Where is the United Kingdom? Where is my friend, Starmer?”

Starmer replied, “I am right behind you as usual.”

The President then gestured for Starmer to move forward and said, “Come up here, is everything going good?” Starmer was seen stepping up and ready to turn the microphone, replying, “Very good.” But before he could say more, Trump slid back in front and continued speaking, “It is very nice that you are here. These people all came on like 20-minute notice, and I think it is fantastic.”

WATCH: Trump asked, “Where is the UK?” Starmer raised his hand. Trump called him to the stage, making him think he was going to speak. Starmer approached the podium. “It’s nice that you’re here,” Trump said, then sent him back, offending Starmer. pic.twitter.com/Y67s4JGmEM — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 13, 2025

Starmer left unsure and stranded. He glanced around awkwardly before he went back to his spot, beside Canadian PM Mark Carney. He flashed a subtle smile as the moment went viral. Soon, social media erupted into mockery.

An X user wrote, “LMAO. Trump just invited Keir Starmer to the stage, letting him think he was inviting him to speak, only to spurn him and send him to the back! I love it!” Another chimed, “It was epic how Trump embarrassed Keir Starmer on the world stage… Trump never forgets.”

One of the most humiliating things I’ve ever seen on public display, what a worm Starmer is. Utterly charmless, powerless, bowing down to higher powers without a second thought. So satisfying to watch his smile fade in an instant pic.twitter.com/iUV9j2bbvh — Nitin Singh 🍃 (@Kohlliers) October 14, 2025

The embarrassing moment came after Trump appeared to have mocked the leaders as he said, “I have known so many of you for so long. You’re friends of mine, you great people. I have a couple I don’t like in particular but I won’t tell you who.”

Starmer later attempted to change the focus back to substance, talking about a “really historic day.” He said that “the UK could help monitor the ceasefire and decommission Hamas’s weaponry, “drawing on our experience in Northern Ireland.”

However, critics trolled him for trying to piggyback on Trump’s Gaza breakthrough. He was even called out for turning up just for a “photo op” after identifying Palestine as a state only last month.

Some observers also compared him to the ex-footballer John Terry, changing into a complete kit to lift the Champions League trophy, even though he did not play the finals. Starmer’s awkward moment came right between Donald Trump’s successful Middle East tour.

Trump landed in Israel on Monday just minutes after Hamas released the first hostages of the conflict, and spent the day soaking up adulation.