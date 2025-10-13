‘Inherently Corrupting!’ Obama Blasts Trump Over His Latest Chaotic Controversy, Says He’s ‘Damaged’ Democracy

Barack Obama didn’t mince words on the final episode of Marc Maron’s long-running WTF podcast, released Monday. The former president torched Donald Trump’s latest power play as “inherently corrupting,” warning that using troops at home erodes the very guardrails that keep American democracy intact. The interview capped Maron’s 16-year run and gave Obama a marquee stage to argue that Trump has “weakened” democratic norms in just one year of his second term.

Obama’s critique zeroed in on Trump’s decision to send National Guard units into the Chicago area, framing it as a politicized repurposing of the military “against their own people.” He flagged the long-standing Posse Comitatus principle, the firewall that restricts domestic military policing and accused the White House of treating routine street crime like a national security event to justify federal muscle.

Trump, for his part, has argued that a bloody Labor Day weekend demanded action. Citing headlines about multiple fatal shootings and dozens wounded, he vowed to “do something,” and soon after, Guard troops began appearing around federal sites near Chicago. Reports indicate roughly 200 soldiers were pulled from Texas, with additional forces staged in the region, even as lawsuits from Illinois leaders sought to halt the deployment.

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the on-the-ground deployment inside the metro area, though it allowed troops to remain under federal control while the case winds forward. Civil liberties groups and state officials argue there’s no credible emergency to trump local authority, while the administration has floated the Insurrection Act if courts keep slapping away its plans. That escalation talk has only sharpened alarm from Obama and other critics who see a deliberate stress test of constitutional boundaries.

Video of federally controlled Guard convoys juxtaposed with the president’s hard-line rhetoric plays as a campaign-style show of force, not a measured public safety response. Within military circles, the drama has turned messy, too, with a viral “fitness” flap leading to a handful of Texas Guardsmen being sent home and replaced, adding more chaos to an already combustible rollout.

Maron’s finale gave Obama the cultural mic he rarely picks up, and he used it to sketch a bigger picture. Democracy, he suggested, doesn’t collapse in a single night; it fails when leaders normalize exceptional powers for ordinary problems. Treat city crime like insurgency, treat protest like sedition, treat political rivals like enemies of the state, and soon the military is a domestic referee, not an external shield. That, Obama warned, is the road to a democracy that looks the same on paper but feels very different in practice.

The White House counters that it’s responding to fear and violence, insisting Guard units are protecting federal facilities and personnel amid threats. But the administration’s appetite to keep stretching the line, paired with hints about invoking the Insurrection Act, has turned a local public-safety debate into a national constitutional fight. If courts ultimately uphold state challenges, Trump’s Chicago gambit could become a defining overreach. If they don’t, Obama’s warning about an “inherently corrupting” precedent may be the line that lingers.

Meanwhile, Maron closed his show’s book with a full-circle guest who once helped turn a garage podcast into a political touchstone. The goodbye felt less nostalgic than bracing, a reminder that the stakes outside the studio are no longer theoretical. When a president leans on troops at home, Obama said, the country inches toward a different kind of normal and not the good kind.