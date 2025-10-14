Trump Plotting to Return in 2028? Former Adviser Suggests It’s Possible via ‘Different Alternatives’

The Internet has long been debating over President Donald Trump’s possibility of a third term. Former advisor Steve Bannon is highly confirming the rumors that Trump might try and finagle his way into a third presidential term in 2028.

In the NewsNation segment “Batya!” on Saturday, host Batya Ungar-Sargon asked Bannon if the 22nd Amendment could be a barrier for Donald Trump. The Amendment states, “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.” Batya asked if the Amendment could affect Trump’s plan to run again. “I fully intend to see President Trump on the ballot in 2028 and to return to office, to continue the great run he’s had as the 47th president,” Bannon responded.

Bannon, who was the chief strategist of White House in 2017, was let go by the Trump administration. He critically claimed that there are “different alternatives” that could be used tactically to see the current President take office again.

“But I think there are different alternatives to make sure that the President is on the ballot, and if he’s on the ballot, he’ll win,” he added. Bannon spoke to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo in March and said that Trump’s team has already begun “working” to get Trump reelected.

“We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that,” he told Cuomo. “We’ll see what the definition of term limit is.” Cuomo then asked Bannon for more clarification so the people don’t think he’s “cooking up an insurrection.” However, Bannon held on to his remarks.

Steve Bannon: I think there are many different alternatives we’ll roll out after the midterms to make sure President Trump is on the ballot in 2028. And if he’s on the ballot, he’ll win. pic.twitter.com/fxEyvlS2rf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 13, 2025

“I want people to get a straight take on where your head is,” Cuomo said, to which Bannon replied, “We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there.” “We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple of months, I think we will be,” he added.

On the other hand, Mr. President has been repeatedly floating the idea of running for a third term for a long time. The President, while speaking with NBC News in March, declared that he’s not “joking” about the possibility. The president told moderator Kristen Welker that he has been presented with ways to obtain a third term. “There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said.

Reporters even asked about the possible scenario in which JD Vance, the Vice President, would run for office and then transfer the role to him. To this, he replied that this could be “one of the methods.” “But there are others, too,” Trump added, without giving further explanation.

The Trump store website has started selling “Trump 2028” hats. pic.twitter.com/0B2xIakIaL — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2025

That’s not it, the Trump Organization has even started selling red caps that read, “Trump 2028.” It seems like the President is vigorously promoting himself as a candidate in the election in 2028 election. The 22nd Amendment stated, “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.”

The constitution can be changed, but it would require a two-thirds approval from both the Senate and the House of Representatives. This would also require the approval of three-quarters of the country’s state-level governments.