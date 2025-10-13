Donald Trump Calls Watergate Scandal a ‘Hoax’ – Netizens Joke, “Did Richard Nixon Know?”

Donald Trump, the US president, may be attempting to rewrite history by calling the most reviewed and documented crimes in history a “hoax.” He posted on his Truth Social account, calling the Watergate scandal an illegal hoax.

He posted, “The Ukraine Impeachment (of me!) The scam was a far bigger Illegal Hoax than Watergate. I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including CONGRESS, are looking into this! Adam “Schiffty” Schiff was sooo dishonest and corrupt. So many laws and protocols were violated and just plain broken!!! President DJT.”

The Watergate scandal involved the disgraced former president Richard Nixon when his campaign was caught planting listening devices in the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington.

There was more than just one scandal of Watergate wiretapping and breaking in that resulted in political spying to sabotage the election. Five people and two accomplices were arrested for burglary and conspiracy. At first, Nixon claimed to not be involved in the crime but after the investigation by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, a direct link to the former president was established.

Needless to say, Trump’s critics are having a field day calling his claims problematic. One critic pointed out, “The President is calling Watergate, one of the most extensively reviewed, documented and scrutinized crimes in history, a hoax,” further saying how it’s shocking.

The President is calling Watergate, one of the most extensively reviewed, documented and scrutinized crimes in history, a hoax… It shocks me to my core each day, that some people don’t realize he’s a moron! https://t.co/zUueNWTYcy — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 12, 2025

An X user asked, “You do realize that 5 out of the 6 Watergate burglars were CIA?” One user took a sarcastic jab and said, “Did anyone tell Richard Nixon it was all a hoax and he didn’t need to resign?” Another user came after Trump saying, “Even more shocking-they don’t realize we are already a Dictatorship. Trump does whatever he wants, to whoever he wants, with impunity, and there’s nothing any of us can do to stop him.”

One user was so surprised, “What of what was what now?” Similarly, Trump’s Truth Social does not make sense. Second one pointed out various ways Trump is impacting the country, “running the country (and ruining the economy) seems like a side show, and the main show is Trump, it’s getting amplified daily, he is actively and openly working on erasing and changing the past on events dealing with him.”

Earlier, Trump had called the Epstein files a Democratic hoax, too. From promising the release of the files and the list to saying it doesn’t exist, Trump lost several supporters’ faith, too.