“It Looked Almost Like A…” – Body Language Expert Decodes Donald Trump’s Rare Demeanor During Benjamin Netanyahu Reunion

President Donald Trump flew to Israel on October 12 to support the release of hostages from Gaza. He greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu like a long-time friend. The two leaders are said to share a close bond, as per body language experts. Trump’s brief visit to Israel, part of a broader Middle East tour, comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after two years of conflict.

During his stay, he is expected to address to the Israeli parliament before travelling to Egypt, where a summit of global leaders awaits in Sharm el‑Sheikh. As the visit was highly publicized, renowned body language expert Judi James claimed that as soon as Trump arrived, he greeted many officials of the country. But the moment he met Benjamin Netanyahu, his expression lit up.

“It looked almost like a family reunion,” James told the Daily Express. She noted that Trump’s posture seemed relaxed. He appeared less stiff and was filled with emotions, almost as if two friends had met after a hiatus. Throughout the welcome, Trump and Netanyahu exchanged warm gestures: extended handshakes, the occasional pat on the shoulder, and eye contact that followed.

President Trump is met on the Air Force One red carpet by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

pic.twitter.com/hEdBX9QDgh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2025

“Netanyahu’s rounded cheeks suggest he is beaming with delight, and although Trump continues talking to the others, he then turns his head to Netanyahu and the two men exchange eye contact in a meaningful-looking, warm stare,” James noted.

During Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom in September sparked backlash for allegedly disrespecting royals. Trump and Melania did not follow the traditional rule of bowing or curtsying in front of the King and Queen to show their respect. Instead, both he and his wife offered their hands. In addition, Trump walked ahead of King Charles, which was again considered less mindful.

However, here, when the 79-year-old met Benjamin Netanyahu, the chat seemed casual, organic, and tension-free. Consequently, Donald Trump’s arrival coincided with the release of seven hostages by Hamas to the Red Cross, a gesture many see as a key step toward ending one of the most terrifying wars in history. (via The Irish Star).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin @netanyahu announced during a visit to the White House that he has nominated President @realdonaldtrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/xDIDgVxVFA — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 8, 2025

Trump has been in the news ever since he received notable praise on October 9 for his role in negotiating a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. In addition, the Republican candidate also claimed that he has ended seven wars since the beginning of his second term, and hence, he deserves to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office backed Trump and declared, “Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, he deserves it!” Alas, he did not win it. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the prizes on October 10 in Oslo, awarding the Peace Prize instead to María Corina Machado of Venezuela.

The current Israel–Hamas war, which began in 2023, saw Hamas and allied Palestinian groups launch an attack on Israel that killed 1,195 people including 815 civilians. This attack followed those of 2008–2009, 2012, 2014, and the 2021 clashes. 251 people were also taken hostage.

As people suffered, their cries were acknowledged by thousands of people across the globe. Social media played a major role in documenting the attacks. Still, the future of Gaza, and Hamas’s role in it stays uncertain, with many questions about how lasting peace can be achieved.