A U.S. airman stationed overseas says his beloved husky and vehicle were taken by a house sitter who he believes suffered a “mental break” before disappearing with both. “I am looking for this person. He was housesitting for me while I am deployed with the Air Force,” U.S. airman Andrew Beckham wrote in a Nest alert later shared on Facebook on April 3. “He has stopped all contact and taken Maverick and my vehicle,” the New York Post reports.

Maverick, an 11-year-old Siberian husky, had been staying at the U.S. airman’s home in Aurora, Colorado, with the sitter. According to Beckham, the dog was taken outside and placed into his 2014 Subaru Forester the night they vanished. He also shared an image of the suspect and said security footage captured the individual driving off with both the car and the dog.

“(The house sitter) is having a mental break of paranoia and has run away with my car and dog 4 days ago with no contact and no phone,” Andrew Beckham wrote on Facebook.

US Airman’s beloved husky, car allegedly stolen by house sitter while deployed overseas: ‘Lost a part of home’ https://t.co/KeaZVh8wDO pic.twitter.com/9SUUeTVk38 — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

The distressed U.S. airman said he found the sitter through Trusted House Sitters, a platform that matches pet owners with caregivers, and has since reached out to the company for assistance in locating both the suspect and Maverick. “He has not been found and he has my dog,” Andrew Beckham wrote.

Doorbell camera footage captured the late-night incident, showing the man leading Maverick out of the house and toward the driveway, according to images obtained by Fox 31 Denver.

“He was difficult to see coming on my camera. He was taking Maverick out at night. Coming back in the car without telling me where he was going,” Beckham told the outlet. He continued, sharing that he had given permission for the sitter to stay in his home while he was deployed.

About an hour before he went missing, police said the U.S. airman called 911 claiming someone was trying to break into the house. “He seemed afraid of something. I don’t know what, but he seemed really afraid,” Andrew Beckham added.

The dog himself weighs around 60 pounds and is missing a toe on his front left paw. He also has mild arthritis and has mismatched eyes—one blue and one brown, according to a flyer Beckham shared for his missing dog.

“I feel like I’ve lost piece of home. Like there’s a hole in my chest where he should be,” Beckham continued. “Maverick’s been with me through deployments and long days and lonely nights. Neighbors have stepped up since then, combing the Colorado neighborhood for Maverick and the stolen truck. Some have been driving around searching, while others have printed out fliers to post around town.

“I’m a dog person, My husband is Air Force. So those two items just told me I needed to do something,” neighbor Carla Wise told Fox Denver. “I drove to the airport, looked at two different, both the west and east parking garages, drove each one for about an hour this morning to see if I could help find the car… but the dog, that’s the main thing. He’s out there. We’re going to get him. We’re going to find him,” she added

The dog belonging to the U.S. airman is microchipped and has been listed across multiple lost pet databases in hopes of being located.

The U.S. airman also urged the public not to approach the animal if spotted, warning people to “not chase, call or whistle as this may cause them to run in fear and into danger.”