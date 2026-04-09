News

U.S. Airman Alleges Husky Stolen by House Sitter During His Deployment

Published on: April 9, 2026 at 2:47 PM ET

Beloved dog Maverick and vehicle vanish as neighbors rally to help search Colorado community

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
U.S. airman Andrew Beckham's beloved husky dog, Maverick, stolen by house sitter.
U.S. airman Andrew Beckham says house sitter stole his husky dog Maverick and his vehicle. (Image Source: Andrew Beckham/Facebook)

A U.S. airman stationed overseas says his beloved husky and vehicle were taken by a house sitter who he believes suffered a “mental break” before disappearing with both. “I am looking for this person. He was housesitting for me while I am deployed with the Air Force,” U.S. airman Andrew Beckham wrote in a Nest alert later shared on Facebook on April 3. “He has stopped all contact and taken Maverick and my vehicle,” the New York Post reports.

Maverick, an 11-year-old Siberian husky, had been staying at the U.S. airman’s home in Aurora, Colorado, with the sitter. According to Beckham, the dog was taken outside and placed into his 2014 Subaru Forester the night they vanished. He also shared an image of the suspect and said security footage captured the individual driving off with both the car and the dog.

“(The house sitter) is having a mental break of paranoia and has run away with my car and dog 4 days ago with no contact and no phone,” Andrew Beckham wrote on Facebook.

The distressed U.S. airman said he found the sitter through Trusted House Sitters, a platform that matches pet owners with caregivers, and has since reached out to the company for assistance in locating both the suspect and Maverick. “He has not been found and he has my dog,” Andrew Beckham wrote.

Doorbell camera footage captured the late-night incident, showing the man leading Maverick out of the house and toward the driveway, according to images obtained by Fox 31 Denver.

He was taking Maverick out at night. 

“He seemed afraid of something. 

“I’m a dog person, My husband is Air Force. So those two items just told me I needed to do something,” neighbor Carla Wise told Fox Denver. “I drove to the airport, looked at two different, both the west and east parking garages, drove each one for about an hour this morning to see if I could help find the car… but the dog, that’s the main thing. He’s out there. We’re going to get him. We’re going to find him,” she added

The dog belonging to the U.S. airman is microchipped and has been listed across multiple lost pet databases in hopes of being located.

The U.S. airman also urged the public not to approach the animal if spotted, warning people to “not chase, call or whistle as this may cause them to run in fear and into danger.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *