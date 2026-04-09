Two Dead as Plane Skids Off Runway and Erupts in Flames in Arizona

History often has a cruel way of repeating itself. For Marana Regional Airport in Arizona, unfortunately, Wednesday evening saw that unfold in the worst way possible.

At approximately 5:12 p.m. local time, a small plane went off the runway at Marana Regional Airport, located northwest of Tucson at 11770 West Avra Valley Road on April 8. The crash caused the plane to erupt into flames. Two people aboard the aircraft were reported dead at the scene, according to the Marana Police Department.

Marana Mayor Jon Post gave the grim confirmation to News 4 Tucson shortly after the emergency crews responded. The Northwest Fire District raced to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

FIRST LOOK! This is the scene of the fatal plane crash that happened at the #Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon >> https://t.co/fklSbYBMz9 pic.twitter.com/tbydJpy30v — KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) April 9, 2026

No other aircraft were involved in the crash and there were no additional injuries reported.

The identities of the two victims have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under active investigation, with no official explanation yet offered by authorities. Marana Police headed the initial response before turning the investigation over to the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency that handles civil aviation accidents in the United States. The airport has been closed until further notice for now.

The crash adds to safety concerns at the airport, as this is not the first mishap the grounds have seen. According to The Mirror, this is the third fatal plane crash in southern Arizona in just over a year, and the second deadly incident at Marana Regional Airport itself.

In February 2025, two people lost their lives when a Lancair 360 and a Cessna 172 collided midair at the very same airport, according to KGUN 9. The two occupants of the Lancair were reported dead on site, while those aboard the Cessna walked away without serious injuries.

Fatal plane crash at Marana Regional Airport. Plane is extinguished, and it appears the aircraft crashed into a ditch just north of the runways. @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/nSeoTgmA3J — Emilio (@emiliodotgov) April 9, 2026

Investigations revealed that Marana Regional Airport operates without an air traffic control tower, leaving pilots responsible for their own communication and coordination, a detail that drew significant concerns at the time.

Then, in June 2025, two men, Miguel Ornelas and Roberto Guerrero, died when their plane went down near Green Valley after departing from Ryan Airfield, according to a report by KOLD and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. A witness at Ryan Airfield, Mobile Aire manager Ed Haumschild, told KOLD, “They seemed fine, they packed up and then left,” adding that no one suspected anything was wrong before the plane took off.

Three crashes, six lives. The skies over southern Arizona have not been kind.