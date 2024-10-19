Tulsi Gabbard Looks Refreshingly Different Without Her Makeup in Latest Instagram Photos

Tulsi Gabbard has always been a public figure unafraid to embrace her authenticity, and that includes showing her natural, makeup-free face, Known for her striking yet minimalistic beauty routine, Gabbard typically wears simple eye makeup, blush, and neutral lipstick, perfecting the no-makeup makeup look. However, a while ago, images of her completely bare-faced caught the public’s attention. The former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate shared pictures from her time with the troops during a military training session, where she proudly displayed her natural complexion. Even without a hint of makeup, Gabbard’s natural beauty and commitment to staying active and serving shine through.

As per Nicki Swift, Gabbard’s candidness about her appearance goes hand in hand with her boldness in other aspects of her life. Throughout her career, she’s stood up against societal norms, particularly when it comes to women’s roles in politics and the expectations placed upon them. She made headlines when she left the Democratic Party, aligning with conservative viewpoints and earning praise from various quarters for her unapologetic stand on issues. But Gabbard’s openness extends beyond her political life. She has also been vocal about deeply personal struggles, including her battle with infertility.

As per People magazine, on Meghan McCain’s podcast Citizen McCain, Gabbard opened up about the emotional and physical toll of undergoing several IVF procedures. Describing the heartbreak of getting repeated negative pregnancy test results, she shared, “[IVF is] a very difficult experience no matter what happens. You go through all of this and then you schedule the first transfer. And then you have the waiting until you can take that first pregnancy test, and feeling hopeful and, like, ‘Oh, I got this gut feeling, like, I can't wait to be a mom and all of it.’"

Despite her and her husband Abraham’s attempts, Gabbard received a diagnosis of ‘unexplained infertility,’ a frustrating and painful conclusion for a hopeful mother. She shared, “Because, you know, if at least something is diagnosed, [you’re like], 'Okay, maybe I can do something about this.' But the whole unexplained infertility thing was difficult. As hard as this was for me, it was extremely hard for Abraham to just watch this, heartbreak over and over again." Her decision to halt IVF treatments to focus on her 2020 presidential run added another layer of complexity to her story. After her campaign, she resumed the IVF process, but with each round, the same heartbreaking results followed.

Despite these struggles, Gabbard has accepted her circumstances with grace. She and her husband ultimately decided to stop pursuing IVF treatments, but instead of allowing this heartbreak to define her, Gabbard found fulfillment in helping others. She shared, “While that is not in the cards for me and for us, I'm in this unique position where I can actually do something to help other women and children and families, and that is incredibly fulfilling. And, you know, through this process, actually found — because every time we went through each procedure — I was just like, ‘You know what? Yep. I've got faith.’”