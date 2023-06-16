Here's How Blake Shelton Really Feels About Gwen Stefani's Bare 'No Makeup' Look

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have always had the cutest relationship since their appearance on The Voice. Even after getting engaged and married, the two have always been known to be open and brutally honest with each other about their feelings and don't hold back on PDA when in public. Since Gwen Stefani recently flaunted a natural no-makeup look, her hubby had some rather kind words for his beloved wife.

Besides having a powerful and intense vocal range that has allowed this singer to snag several awards since her debut in 1990, Gwen Stefani is known for her glamorous looks that she slays each time she makes her public appearance. Be it on The Voice or on her Instagram, Stefani never holds back in looking stylish and chic at all times. However, she recently hopped on the 'No Makeup Trend' that seems to be going viral on Instagram among several makeup enthusiasts and influencers.

Even though Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was among the few to have initially hopped onto the trend, several other makeup artists added their own rendition of the said look. The look features a rather clean and glistening face with not much glitter or glam happening and adds a more natural aesthetic taking into account an individual's natural features.

The Hollaback Girl singer recently pinned and posted a monochrome picture of herself from her early days in a sweet and heartwarming throwback. The picture featured her donning a pair of ponytails tied together with glitter hair ties to her stunning long hair. She appeared to be wearing a classic and vintage style polka dot dress followed by a cute bracelet. The picture was a real trip down memory lane for several fans who've practically grown up on Stefani's songs and also experienced several phases of her growth as a music artist and as a famous judge on The Voice. She sweetly captioned the said post, 'Little Old Me'

Her comment section was filled with fans talking about her youthful days and even emphasizing the fact that she had plastic surgery done. Although Stefani's face appears to have naturally aged well with time, no official or solid confirmation has been made with regard to that particular statement by Stefani herself. She continues to be her authentic beautiful self throughout her career and remains a vibrant persona on Instagram too.

According to reports by The Things, Blake Shelton has always stood by his wife and has never once uttered a negative statement about Stefani in public during the time they dated up until now. The fact that Shelton chooses to ignore the stereotype of age gaps between the two, proved to many that the country singer only cares about the fact that he's found true love and is happy. He made it crystal clear that it's what's inside a person that matters, not the outside.

