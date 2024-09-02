Donald Trump Claims He Had the 'Right' to Interfere with the 2020 Presidential Election

Special Counsel Jack Smith once again indicted former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case, which led to the January 6th, 2021, Capitol attack. Amid these legal battles, Trump appeared on Fox News's Life, Liberty & Levin, where host Mark Levin brought up the issue. During the conversation, Newsweek reported that Trump confidently claimed he had every right to interfere with the 2020 election.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Levin asked, "This election interference never ends, does it?" In response, Trump opined, "Actually...you know the good news...it's so crazy that my poll numbers go up. Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it, you get indicted, and your poll numbers go up...when people get indicted your pull numbers go down." The prosecutors haven’t dropped any of the previous four charges against Trump in the new indictment. Instead, as reported by CNN, they’ve added several new allegations.

.@VP I truly hope Jack Smith is our next AG. Trump finally confessed on tape!



No 🤡, you have no right to interfere with a presidential election, that’s a FEDERAL CRIME, and you just confessed!



DOJ, under U.S. Code Title 18, sections 245 and 242, criminalizes any… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 2, 2024

The indictment argues that Trump allegedly tried to use the Justice Department to prove his unfounded claims of election fraud. The former president has insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud, even though there's no evidence to support this claim. Criticizing the indictment, Trump wrote on his Truth Social, “To resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and...to save face, the illegally appointed ‘Special Counsel’ Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY.”

Nobody has the right to interfere with elections.

Trump is such a disgrace.



The more he talks, the more I realize I was right to dislike him starting many years ago, prior to his presidential campaign. — Cory Legendre (@corylegendre) September 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump's comments to Levin during the Sunday night episode quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online. An X user wrote, "@VP I truly hope Jack Smith is our next AG. Trump finally confessed on tape! No 🤡, you have no right to interfere with a presidential election, that’s a FEDERAL CRIME, and you just confessed! DOJ, under U.S. Code Title 18, sections 245 and 242, criminalizes any interference with voting rights or the election process through force, fraud, or other unlawful means. What more do you need than a confession? @MSNBC @CNN @ABC @CBSNews Trump just confessed to a federal crime on tape, can you do your job and not let this go?"

Someone explain to him you have a right to challenge in close vote counts and ask for recounts. What you cannot do is send his cultist mob to hurt and stop Congressional Americans from certifying the vote after the courts found your claims unsubstantial.



Thank you. — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) September 2, 2024

Another netizen echoed, "Nobody has the right to interfere with elections. Trump is such a disgrace. The more he talks, the more I realize I was right to dislike him starting many years ago, before his presidential campaign." A third user chimed, "Someone explains to him you have a right to challenge in close vote counts and ask for recounts. What you cannot do is send his cultist mob to hurt and stop Congressional Americans from certifying the vote after the courts found your claims unsubstantial. Thank you."