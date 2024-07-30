Elon Musk Points Out Some Election Interference Online, Shares He Can't Search President Donald Trump

Earlier this month, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, endorsed former President Donald Trump for the first time, describing him as 'tough' after the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. He shared a clip of the attack and wrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." Recently, he made headlines when he raised alarms about Google's potential influence over the upcoming presidential election. On Monday, he targeted the tech giant, warning that if Google is interfering with the upcoming election, it could face serious fallout. To prove his claim, Musk also shared a screenshot that shows a Google search result for 'President Donald' that fetched results like President Donald Duck and President Donald Regan, as reported by CBS News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marc Piasecki

In light of the same, Musk penned, "Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?" Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) were shocked at the revelation. A user stated, "This is crazy," while another opined, "Google is owned by Democrats." Musk responded, "They’re getting themselves into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election." Another user chimed, "Democrats can't win unless they cheat. If you aren't awake to that fact, you better open your eyes. We are living in Orwellian times. The Ministry of Truth is unfolding right now."

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump!



Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

In a similar vein, a person called out Google for its monopoly. "GOOGLE is INTERFERING in the ELECTION and BREAKING FEC RULES/LAWS by having a search ban on Trump! Google is also a MONOPOLY that should be broken up!" In agreement, a user suggested filing a lawsuit. "ABSOLUTELY. Trump's campaign must file the Mother Of All Lawsuits against Google for aiding in rigging the 2024 election." Additionally, when users typed 'assassination attempt of' into the search bar, the top autocomplete suggestions pointed to Ronald Reagan and Bob Marley.

Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable. https://t.co/gWDbFGaHI7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

Sharing a screenshot of the same, Donald Trump Jr. wrote, "Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable." However, several other internet users disagreed. A person quipped, "No. Election interference is when the owner of a social media platform (YOU), reposts a deep fake AI-voiced hit piece against a major party presumptive nominee for president. By the way, the search worked just fine for me. I have an I.T. guy that can come and look at your device."

They’re getting themselves into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Google also claimed that autocomplete offers a quick result for users seeking specific terms. They emphasized that people still have the freedom to complete their search queries. In a statement, they clarified, "We're looking into these anomalies and working on improvements, which we hope to roll out soon. Our autocomplete systems are dynamic, so predictions will change based on common and trending queries."