Melania Trump Has Made THIS Deal With Donald Trump if He Wins the Presidential Election

Former First Lady Melania Trump has been absent from quite a few important occasions like when Donald Trump was charged guilty in the hush money case, the commencement of the 2024 election campaign in Iowa, the celebration of Donald's Super Tuesday victories, and more.

Her absence has triggered different speculations about her whereabouts. In light of the same, the question arises whether Melania will become the first lady again if her husband wins the election in November, Page Six reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

A source has hinted that if Donald reclaims the presidency, Melania isn't likely to take on the role of first lady full-time. The insider said, “Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7.” This is because people speculate that Barron Trump, will be going to New York University in the Fall.

The insider explained, “She’s a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC." The source argued that Barron would require extra support adapting to college life if his father became president again.

“Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close…The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about the reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service [detail]."

They shared, “Melania is an extremely protective mother and even pushed back on the idea that Barron would serve as a Republican delegate to the [RNC] from Florida.”

A source says that #MelaniaTrump has made a deal with Donald that says if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7. Sooooo, she wants to sign the same contract she had the last time he was the president? Ok, got it. #FirstLady #Trump #Trending — Alan Boccadoro (@bocc1_) June 29, 2024

They further reasoned, “She feels safe in NYC...in Trump Tower, and it’s Barron’s home, and that’s why she wants him to go to school in NYC. She can provide both emotional and physical support by being close. Everyone remembers how she delayed moving to Washington, DC until Barron finished school.”

Commenting on the former president too, the source revealed, “Donald is close to Barron, but isn’t going to be tossing footballs with him when he’s the president and the head of the free world. Donald has already agreed to this, and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania’s devotion to their son.”

“Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children...he feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr.” Meanwhile, earlier journalist, Kate Anderson Brower, alleged, “She’s [Melania] distancing herself even more from her husband and the Washington social-political scene."

As reported by She Knows, she added, “I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington.” Additionally, associate editor, Mary Jordan, agreed with Brower, pointing out that Melania views the first lady role as "an unpaid, unelected position."